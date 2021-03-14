Cricket-Rashid's 11 wickets help Afghanistan level series against Zimbabwe

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:16 IST
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan picked up his second 10-wicket haul in test cricket to help his side beat Zimbabwe by six wickets for a series-levelling win in the second test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Afghanistan, who played their first test against India in 2018, chased down a target of 108 against the African nation in the final session of the match to square the two-match series at 1-1.

The 22-year-old Rashid, who had taken 11 wickets against Bangladesh in 2019, picked up 7-137 in the second innings against Zimbabwe for a match haul of 11-325. Playing their sixth test match, the Afghans posted 545-4, their highest ever total, before captain Asghar Afghan declared their first innings.

That was built on the first double hundred by an Afghanistan player when Hashmatullah Shahidi scored 200 not out. The skipper made 164. The Asian side seemed headed for quick revenge for losing inside two days in the opening test when they dismissed Zimbabwe for 287 in the first innings and reduced them to 142-7 in the second after enforcing the follow-on.

But Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams, who remained unbeaten on 151, and Donald Tiripano showed fight to add 187 for the eighth wicket and help Zimbabwe avoid an innings defeat. Rashid broke the resistance with his sixth wicket of the innings and he denied Tiripano a maiden test hundred when he trapped him lbw for 95 shortly before the lunch break.

Rashid also removed number 11 batsman Victor Nyauchi, before he had scored, as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 365 in their second innings.

