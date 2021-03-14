Left Menu

League leaders Churchill Brothers aim to regain momentum against Mohammedan SC

We have to play aggressive football against one of the best teams in the I-League tomorrow against Churchill Brothers, said Chakraborty.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Leaders Churchill Brothers will aim to get back to winning ways when they face Mohammedan Sporting Club in the I-League here on Monday.

Churchill Brothers had tasted their first defeat of the league season when they were shocked 0-3 by Gokulam Kerala FC in the previous match.

With Gokulam Kerala FC and TRAU hot on the heels of Churchill, Fernando Varela's side will have to aim for nothing short of a win if they are to maintain a smooth sailing in their path to league glory.

With only three matches left in the season, a win for Churchill will also put the onus on the chasing pack to get results — making for an interesting showdown in the final few matches of the season.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Varela said, ''Mohammedan SC have been boosted by the arrival of Pedro Manzi and they have many good players that can change the outcome of the game within seconds. They are trying to play good football and it will be a tough challenge for us tomorrow.'' Mohammedan SC have had a resurgence in form of late. Their 3-3 draw against Punjab FC where they came from two goals behind showed signs of a team aiming to aspire higher, but the Black Panthers have to do better in terms of finishing if they are to match the leading pack of the league.

A win will take them to fourth place in the table and the Black Panthers will be aiming for three wins in their remaining three matches, which could spice up the title race in its final lap.

Coach Shankarlal Chakraborty said, ''Our goal is to take maximum points in those matches and we will give our level best to get a positive result in those matches.

''We have worked a lot over the last few days in correcting our mistakes. We have to play aggressive football against one of the best teams in the I-League tomorrow against Churchill Brothers,'' said Chakraborty.

