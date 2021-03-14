Left Menu

Bhavani Devi becomes first Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics

She has become the 1st ever Indian fencer to achieve the feat.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 18:39 IST
Bhavani Devi becomes first Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics

Tamil Nadu's C A Bhavani Devi has become the first ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The sabre fencer secured a spot in the World Cup in Hungary after the hosts lost in the quarterfinals of the team event, allowing South Korea to progress to the semi-final.

Bhavani Devi qualifies through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method.

Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia and Oceania region based on the World Rankings as of April 5, 2021. She is ranked 45th and occupies one of the two available slots based on the ranking.

The 27-year-old's qualification will be confirmed when the rankings are made official on the aforementioned date.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Bhavani Devi on her qualifying for the Olympics.

''Congratulations to Indian fencer Bhavani Devi who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics! She has become the 1st ever Indian fencer to achieve the feat. My best wishes to @IamBhavaniDevi,'' he tweeted.

The eight-time national champion had failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics.

However, she stepped up efforts to secure qualification for the Tokyo games and continued to train abroad in Italy under coach Nicola Zanotti before the COVID-19-induced shutdown halted the qualification process.

The Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held in 2020 were put off owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Water supply to east, northeast Delhi districts to be restored completely by Monday: DJB officials

Water supply to east and northeast Delhi districts, which remained affected due to leakages in the pipeline on Sunday, will be restored completely by Monday morning, Delhi Jal Board officials said.The interconnection and repair work was com...

London police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

London police faced a backlash from the public and politicians on Sunday for their heavy-handed tactics in breaking up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer.The disappearance of Sarah Everard, 33, as she wa...

Mining labourer bludgeoned to death by husband in Raj

A woman mining labourer was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her drunk husband in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.The couple belonged to Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.According to police, Kailash Bheel 42, who was in an...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,667

Noida, Mar 14 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,667, official data showed. The active cases in the district remained at 84, same as the previ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021