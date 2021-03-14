Left Menu

Brighton beats Southampton to ease EPL relegation fears

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:39 IST
Brighton beats Southampton to ease EPL relegation fears

Leandro Trossard's second-half goal have Brighton a much-needed 2-1 win at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Seagulls were looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats and no wins in five meant they kicked off level on points with resurgent Fulham in 18th.

But victory at St Mary’s, their fifth away from home this season, gives Graham Potter's side some breathing space at the bottom and, notably, saw them climb above Newcastle.

Lewis Dunk headed them ahead and, although Che Adams equalised for the home side with his third goal in three matches, Trossard conjured up a winner in the 56th minute.

Adams could have put the hosts ahead with barely a minute on the clock but he was unable to get any power on his header from Ryan Bertrand's cross.

The former Birmingham striker then linked well with Kyle Walker-Peters and squared the ball to Stuart Armstrong, who shot straight at Robert Sanchez from 15 yards.

Fraser Forster, preferred to Alex McCarthy in Southampton’s goal, made a fine save to palm a fierce Neal Maupay drive over the crossbar.

But the Scottish keeper was beaten from the resulting corner by centre-half Dunk’s towering header.

However, Saints pulled themselves level when Dunk could only help Bertrand’s header into the path of Adams, who was lurking alone at the far post to volley home.

Brighton should have taken the lead again before half-time when Dan Burn played Pascal Gross through on goal.

But as has so often been the way this season for the Seagulls, the German midfielder could not convert the chance, shooting too close to Forster who was able to deflect the ball wide.

This time it was not so costly, however, as Brighton managed to register a second goal in a Premier League match for the first time since the turn of the year with Trossard's stylish strike.

Former Saints midfielder Adam Lallana picked out Danny Welbeck, who pinged a first-time lay-off straight into the path of Trossard.

The Belgium winger barely had to break stride as he scythed through the Southampton backline and crashed his shot past Forster.

Southampton tried to hit back again and Seagulls keeper Sanchez saved with his legs from Adams before James Ward-Prowse’s shot was charged down.

It is now 10 defeats from their last 12 matches for Southampton. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata leads TMC's march on wheelchair, says injured tiger more dangerous

True to her street fighter image, Mamata Banerjee was back on the roads of Kolkata on Sunday, four days after being injured at the hustings in Nandigram, leading a TMC march on a wheelchair and declaring an injured tiger is far more dangero...

Rajasthan Police nabs 2 inter-state drug peddlers in Punjab

A team of Rajasthan Police has nabbed two alleged inter-state drug peddlers here after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Sunday.The operation was carried out by police officers from the Special Operations Unit SOU of the Rajasth...

Congress appoints new office-bearers for Mumbai unit

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday approved appointments of office-bearers to the partys Mumbai unit, including senior vice-presidents, vice presidents, general secretaries and secretaries.A statement issued by the party said former ...

VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday.Volkwagen said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021