Bhullar comes tantalisingly close to win in Qatar masters, finishes second

Gaganjeet Bhullar holed a superb 20-footer for a birdie on the last hole but still finished tied second at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters here on Sunday. Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed the biggest putt of his life from 60 feet to push the target further at 8-under and Bhullar was left at 7-under.

Bhullar shot 2-under 69 and finished at 7-under 277 in tied second place alongside South African Darren Fichardt (71), who won the same event in 2003 and Italian Guido Migliozzi, who blazed the Education City Golf Club in 6-under 65.

Rozner (67) finished at 8-under with three players left at 7-under.

''I gave it my best shot and I will take positives from this week as I have a lot of events coming up,'' said Bhullar.

It was his second runner-up finish in an European Tour event as he was second in Avantha Masters in India in 2013. In between in 2018 he won the Fiji International sanctioned by Asia, Europe and Australasia.

Migliozzi shot 66 to set the clubhouse target at 7-under, which was overhauled by Rozner, who started at tied 4th but had three birdies and a bogey on front nine to get into contention. On the back nine his sole birdie was on 18th and it was a dream putt.

''It's unreal,'' he said. ''In my biggest dreams I couldn't imagine anything like this happening. It's probably the biggest putt of my career - amazing. It's so early in my career, only my second year on tour. ''I am playing great so I am just going to keep doing what I'm doing, playing the way I've been playing the last two years and I'm excited to see what the future holds for me. It's very promising,'' said Rozner.

