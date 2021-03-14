Left Menu

Indian bowlers restrict England to 164/6 in second T20I

Just when Roy was looking dangerous, he was caught at deep square leg by Bhuvneshwar off Washinton Sundars bowling in the 12th over. Washington struck again in his next over when he has Jonny Bairstow 20 caught by debutant Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 21:02 IST
Indian bowlers pulled things back brilliantly in the last five overs to restrict England to 164 for six in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

Sent into bat, England suffered an early jolt in the form of Jos Buttler (0), who was adjudged off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third ball of the innings.

Jason Roy (46 off 35) and Dawid Malan (24 off 23) shared 63 runs off 47 balls to take the England innings forward. But the dangerous-looking partnership was broken by Yuzvendra Chahal in the ninth over when he trapped Malan LBW in front of the crease as India got the review right on this occasion. Just when Roy was looking dangerous, he was caught at deep square leg by Bhuvneshwar off Washinton Sundar's bowling in the 12th over. Washington struck again in his next over when he has Jonny Bairstow (20) caught by debutant Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg. England captain Eoin Morgan (28 off 20) was the next casualty as in search of big hits, he edged a Shardul Thakur slower delivery to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

At 130 for four in the 15th over, England looked well in course of reaching a near 200-run target but the Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly to concede just 34 runs in the last five overs. Washington (2/29) and Thakur (2/29) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

