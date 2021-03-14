Scoreboard: India vs England, 2nd T20I

Scoreboard: India vs England, 2nd T20IPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-03-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 21:08 IST
Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and England here on Sunday.
England Innings: Jason Roy c Kumar b Washington Sundar 46 Jos Buttler lbw b Kumar 0 Dawid Malan lbw b Chahal 24 Jonny Bairstow c Yadav b Washington Sundar 20 Eoin Morgan c Pant b Thakur 28 Ben Stokes c Pandya b Thakur 24 Sam Curran not out 6 Chris Jordan not out 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-10, W-5) 16 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-64, 3-91, 4-119, 5-142, 6-160 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-28-1, Washington Sundar 4-0-29-2, Shardul Thakur 4-0-29-2, Hardik Pandya 4-0-33-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US senator bats for including India in Trans-Pacific Partnership
US lawmaker welcomes India-Pak ceasefire agreement
Indian men's skeet team wins bronze in ISSF World Cup
India to send second batch of medicines to Palestine as COVID-19 assistance: India at UN
More India is allowed to get away, more toothless ICC will look: Vaughan