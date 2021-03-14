Left Menu

Cycling-Schachmann retains Paris-Nice title as Roglic denied again

Roglic won three stages in this year's Paris-Nice but it did not matter in the end as German Schachmann of the Bora-Hansgrohe team finished on top, ahead of Russian Aleksandr Vlasov and Spain's Ion Izaguirre, who both ride for Astana. The final stage was won by Dane Magnus Cort Nielsen ahead of France's Christophe Laporte at the end of a short sprint.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 21:39 IST
Cycling-Schachmann retains Paris-Nice title as Roglic denied again
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Maximilian Schachmann retained his Paris-Nice title after overnight race leader Primoz Roglic suffered an ordeal in the final stage, a 92km ride from Le-plan-du-Var to Levens on Sunday. Roglic, who had a 52-second lead going into the last stage, crashed on a descent before being forced to change bike and, without a team mate to pace him back into the bunch, he lost considerable ground to end up outside the final top 10.

The Slovenian's woes brought back memories of last year's Tour de France, when he cracked in the final time trial to end up second behind compatriot Tadej Pogacar. Roglic won three stages in this year's Paris-Nice but it did not matter in the end as German Schachmann of the Bora-Hansgrohe team finished on top, ahead of Russian Aleksandr Vlasov and Spain's Ion Izaguirre, who both ride for Astana.

The final stage was won by Dane Magnus Cort Nielsen ahead of France's Christophe Laporte at the end of a short sprint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report Dustin Hopkins to return to WashingtonKicker Dustin Hopkins has agreed to a contract to return to the Washington Football Team, NBC Sports Washington said Sunday. Hopkins could ha...

Meghalaya Governor backs protesting farmers, urges Centre not to offend them

Siding with farmers protesting the Centres new agriculture laws, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to offend them.Speaking at an event in his home district, ...

Italy's Piedmont region stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch

Italys northern region of Piedmont said on Sunday said it would stop using a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus shots after a teacher died following his vaccination on Saturday.The region, around the northern city of Turin, had initially susp...

Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for PMAY-U beneficiaries approved in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration would provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh to the urban homeless economically weaker section beneficiaries under the beneficiary led construction BLC component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021