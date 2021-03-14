Soccer-Burgos named coach of Newell's Old Boys
It is the first major head coaching appointment for a man known as El Mono, who spent almost a decade as assistant to countryman Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. "El Mono will begin his cycle at Newell's with a Tuesday night training session and he will sit in the dugout at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium against Union of Santa Fe on Friday," the club said in a statement.Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 22:05 IST
Former Argentina goalkeeper German Burgos has been appointed coach of Newell's Old Boys, the Rosario club said on Sunday. It is the first major head coaching appointment for a man known as El Mono, who spent almost a decade as assistant to countryman Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.
"El Mono will begin his cycle at Newell's with a Tuesday night training session and he will sit in the dugout at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium against Union of Santa Fe on Friday," the club said in a statement. Newell's are without a win in their first five league games this season and parted company with Frank Kudelka last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Old Boys
- German
- Newell
- Diego Simeone
- Atletico Madrid
- Argentina
ALSO READ
Experts notice pandemic's mental health toll on German youth
Germany's Left picks 2 women to lead party into election
World No. 3 Germany thrash Indian women's hockey team 5-0
World number three Germany defeat Indian women's hockey team 5-0
'Germany's AfD party boycotted by media ahead of elections'