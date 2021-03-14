Sports News Roundup: League-record five triple-doubles in one day; Clijsters faces more time on sidelines, but not quitting and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Dustin Hopkins to return to Washington

Kicker Dustin Hopkins has agreed to a contract to return to the Washington Football Team, NBC Sports Washington said Sunday. Hopkins could have become a free agent this week. The 30-year-old has spent the past six seasons with Washington.

Sunday's America's Cup races postponed due to lack of wind

Races on the fourth day of the 36th America's Cup were postponed due to low wind speed off the coast of Auckland, its organisers said on Sunday, after the start of racing had already been delayed due to a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland. The match will now resume at 1615 local time (0315 GMT) on Monday, the organisers added, with defending champions Team New Zealand (TNZ) and challengers Luna Rossa locked at 3-3 in the competition's most even match for almost 40 years.

NBA roundup: League-record five triple-doubles in one day

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his second triple-double in as many games with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and eight Bucks scored in double-figures as Milwaukee survived against the Washington Wizards, 125-119, on Saturday in Washington D.C. The Wizards played without All-Star Bradley Beal, the league's leading scorer who sat out the second leg of Washington's weekend back-to-back due to a knee injury. But teammate Russell Westbrook picked up the slack.

Clijsters faces more time on sidelines, but not quitting

Former world number one Kim Clijsters underwent knee surgery last year and contracted the novel coronavirus in January but the mother of three is not ready to quit just yet. The 37-year-old Belgian has not managed a win since coming out of retirement for a second time in February, 2020, and her last match was in the opening round of last year's U.S. Open in September.

Japan to limit size of foreign delegations at Games - report

Japan is considering limiting the number of people who will be allowed to accompany foreign ministers and leaders for the delayed Tokyo Olympics due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/03/3a9ef5533c8b-japan-asks-for-small-vip-delegations-to-olympics-amid-pandemic.html reported on Sunday. Kyodo said the Japanese government will restrict the accompanying staff to 11 people per head of state, while cabinet-level delegations will be limited to five people, the report said.

Cycling: Freeman says he is not a 'doping doctor' after tribunal verdict

Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman said he is not "a doping doctor" after a medical tribunal found him guilty of ordering banned testosterone in 2011. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service on Friday ruled Freeman ordered Testogel "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve their performance.

Cycling: Van der Poel powers to solo stage win as Pogacar extends Tirreno lead

Mathieu van der Poel emptied his tank to take a solo win in the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar extended his overall lead in impressive style. Dutchman Van der Poel first attacked the main bunch with 60 kilometres left on a stormy, cold day in the Marche, accelerating repeatedly until he was on his own before extending his advantage to almost three minutes.

NHL roundup: Islanders extend winning streak to 8

Kieffer Bellows scored the tying and go-ahead goals in a span of just over three minutes in the third period as the visiting New York Islanders remained red hot with a 3-2 victory Saturday over the host New Jersey Devils at Newark, N.J. Oliver Wahlstrom scored an unassisted coast-to-coast goal in the first period and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves for the Islanders, who have won eight consecutive games and 10 of their last 11 (10-0-1).

Top 25 roundup: No. 9 Ohio State edges No. 4 Michigan to reach Big Ten final

Duane Washington Jr. scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and No. 9 Ohio State booked a spot in the Big Ten tournament title game by escaping with a 68-67 semifinal victory over No. 4 Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis. E.J. Liddell tallied 13 of his 18 points in the second half to help the fifth-seeded Buckeyes (21-8) reach the Big Ten title game for the first time since 2013. Ohio State faces second-seeded Illinois (ranked No. 3) in Sunday's title game.

Cycling: Schachmann retains Paris-Nice title as Roglic denied again

Maximilian Schachmann retained his Paris-Nice title after overnight race leader Primoz Roglic suffered an ordeal in the final stage, a 92km ride from Le-plan-du-Var to Levens on Sunday. Roglic, who had a 52-second lead going into the last stage, crashed on a descent before being forced to change bike and, without a team mate to pace him back into the bunch, he lost considerable ground to end up outside the final top 10.

