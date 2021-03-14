Left Menu

Cricket-Kishan, Kohli help India level T20 series against England

Kishan, 22, smashed leg-spinner Adil Rashid for two consecutive sixes to get past fifty as India made short work of a 165-run target to win with 13 balls to spare and level the five-match series at 1-1. India's chase of England's 164-6 got off to a shaky start when Sam Curran sent back opener KL Rahul in the first over without scoring but it did not curb Kishan's aggression, the left-hander hitting five fours and four sixes in total.

Reuters | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-03-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 23:00 IST
Cricket-Kishan, Kohli help India level T20 series against England

A belligerent 56 off 32 balls from India debutant Ishan Kishan and an unbeaten 73 from captain Virat Kohli helped the hosts to a commanding seven-wicket win over England in the second Twenty20 International in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Kishan, 22, smashed leg-spinner Adil Rashid for two consecutive sixes to get past fifty as India made short work of a 165-run target to win with 13 balls to spare and level the five-match series at 1-1.

India's chase of England's 164-6 got off to a shaky start when Sam Curran sent back opener KL Rahul in the first over without scoring but it did not curb Kishan's aggression, the left-hander hitting five fours and four sixes in total. There was plenty of entertainment for the sizeable crowd at the world's biggest cricket stadium, with most fans not wearing masks in the stands, as Kohli and Kishan added 94 in nine overs.

Rishabh Pant came in after the dismissal of Kishan, who was dropped by Ben Stokes on 40 off Rashid, and continued to pummel England's bowlers with a 13-ball 26, during which he hit two sixes and an identical number of fours. Kohli, who also survived a dropped chance by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on 10 off Chris Jordan, sealed the win with a four and a six in successive balls to also get past 3,000 runs in T20 internationals in the process.

Jason Roy once again top-scored for England with a 35-ball 46, following up on his knock of 49 in their win in the first match on Friday. Put in to bat, the right-hander gave the touring side a steady start with a 63-run stand for the second wicket with Dawid Malan after the loss of opening partner Buttler to seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the first delivery he faced.

Roy hit four fours and two sixes in his knock before holing out in the deep off spinner Washington Sundar, who also sent back the dangerous Jonny Bairstow for 20. Fast bowler Shardul Thakur pegged back England's hopes of a flourishing finish by dismissing opposition captain Eoin Morgan and Stokes as India conceded just 35 off the last five overs.

The third match of the series will be played on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters

Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed a remarkable 60-foot putt on the final hole for a closing birdie as he claimed his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Rozner entered the final day at Education City Golf Club in Doha th...

Maryland governor says his family has felt Asian prejudice

The governor of the state of Maryland said Sunday that his family has felt the effects of discrimination over the past year amid a wave of racism against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. Larry Hogans wife, Yumi Hogan, is...

Mumbai: One held for killing cows, two others booked

A 38 year-old man was arrested on Sunday from suburban Bandra on the charge of slaughtering cows, police said.Two other accused are wanted in the case, they said.Based on reliable information, an animal rights activist and police officials ...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions with Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick fighting back calls for her resignation after a perceived heavy-handed policing of a vigil in south London, where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021