Left Menu

Rugby-Sexton kicks Ireland to Six Nations win over frantic Scotland

Tries by Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Beirne and the unerring boot of flyhalf Sexton helped the Irish to a win that lifted them to second in the table on 11 points, albeit with no hope of winning the tournament with Wales on 19 and one game each left. Scotland were at times dazzling in attack, with their main creative forces Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg prominent, as they ran in brilliant tries for Russell, Huw Jones and Hamish Watson but could not match Ireland's control.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 23:22 IST
Rugby-Sexton kicks Ireland to Six Nations win over frantic Scotland

Johnny Sexton steered Ireland to a 27-24 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, grinding down a sparkling but indisciplined home side to cap off a brilliant weekend of Six Nations rugby and send his team shooting up the standings. Tries by Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Beirne and the unerring boot of flyhalf Sexton helped the Irish to a win that lifted them to second in the table on 11 points, albeit with no hope of winning the tournament with Wales on 19 and one game each left.

Scotland were at times dazzling in attack, with their main creative forces Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg prominent, as they ran in brilliant tries for Russell, Huw Jones and Hamish Watson but could not match Ireland's control. Sexton piled on the penalties in the second half as Ireland survived a spirited Scotland comeback and secured the win that left the hosts stuck in fifth place in the stadnings on six points albeit with two games remaining.

With drizzle sweeping across Murrayfield this was a more error-strewn affair than the showcase of attacking precision put on by England and France on Saturday, but no less intense. Both sides profited from the game's loose nature, with the ball constantly slipping from leaping defenders' clutches and referee Roman Poite allowing a fierce, if not always legal, scrap at the breakdown.

Ireland had thrown the most passes and made the most metres in the competition going into this game, but had too often struggled to convert that attacking intent into points. Their sharper attacking play on Sunday was exemplified by a delightful double-sidestep from the burly Tadgh Furlong that left two defenders floored.

FIRST TRY Sexton, back to near his best in front of the watching Lions coach Warren Gatland, created the first try with a left-to-right bomb that Hogg and team mate Chris Harris conspired to spill.

Robbie Henshaw was on hand to dive on the loose ball, setting the tone for the entertaining chaos to come. Russell struck back for Scotland with a madcap try that combined brilliant skill with outrageous fortune to stake his own claim for the red number 10 shirt.

Hogg charged down an attempted clearance deep on the left side of the pitch and then, as the ball bounced off his chest, dabbed it cross-field with a chip-kick on the fly, allowing Russell to boot it forward in turn and dive on yet another spilled ball in-goal. For all their attacking brilliance it was a familiar story of ill-discipline leading to disappointment for Scotland, as their lineout floundered and they infringed too often in the second half while Ireland tightened up their play.

The hosts gave themselves a late chance, levelling the score at 24-all when a brave call to go for the try from a penalty paid off as the mighty Hamish Watson muscled over. But it was ultimately a victory for Ireland's superior game management as their talisman Sexton stroked over a typically nerveless near-touchline penalty in the dying minutes to seal the win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters

Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed a remarkable 60-foot putt on the final hole for a closing birdie as he claimed his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Rozner entered the final day at Education City Golf Club in Doha th...

Maryland governor says his family has felt Asian prejudice

The governor of the state of Maryland said Sunday that his family has felt the effects of discrimination over the past year amid a wave of racism against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. Larry Hogans wife, Yumi Hogan, is...

Mumbai: One held for killing cows, two others booked

A 38 year-old man was arrested on Sunday from suburban Bandra on the charge of slaughtering cows, police said.Two other accused are wanted in the case, they said.Based on reliable information, an animal rights activist and police officials ...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions with Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick fighting back calls for her resignation after a perceived heavy-handed policing of a vigil in south London, where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021