Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo’s future is in Turin says Juventus director

When Paratici was asked by Sky Italia if Ronaldo represented the future of Juventus, he said: “Without doubt”. Ronaldo came in for criticism for his performance against Porto, whose decisive goal came from a free kick that went through his legs as he turned in the wall, with the front page of Wednesday’s Corriere dello Sport saying “Betrayed by Ronaldo”, but Paratici defended Juve's key player.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 23:41 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo’s future is in Turin says Juventus director

Juventus managing director Fabio Paratici has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains in Turin amid media speculation he could leave the club at the end of the season. The 36-year-old Portugal striker was linked with a return to Real Madrid, who he left to join Juve in 2018, by some Spanish media outlets this week after the Italians suffered Champions League elimination.

Juventus were knocked out by Porto on away goals following a 4-4 aggregate draw on Tuesday in the last-16, the same stage of the competition in which they were eliminated at last season by Olympique Lyonnais, also on away goals. When Paratici was asked by Sky Italia if Ronaldo represented the future of Juventus, he said: “Without doubt”.

Ronaldo came in for criticism for his performance against Porto, whose decisive goal came from a free kick that went through his legs as he turned in the wall, with the front page of Wednesday’s Corriere dello Sport saying “Betrayed by Ronaldo”, but Paratici defended Juve's key player. “It makes me laugh, I never would’ve thought Ronaldo could be put up for discussion,” he said.

“We’re talking about a player who is the current top scorer in Serie A and has won five Ballon d’Or awards. “He has already won a lot of titles with us and it’s a privilege for to have him in our squad.

"We will hold onto him and enjoy him as much as possible. We’re very happy to have him with us.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters

Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed a remarkable 60-foot putt on the final hole for a closing birdie as he claimed his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Rozner entered the final day at Education City Golf Club in Doha th...

Maryland governor says his family has felt Asian prejudice

The governor of the state of Maryland said Sunday that his family has felt the effects of discrimination over the past year amid a wave of racism against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. Larry Hogans wife, Yumi Hogan, is...

Mumbai: One held for killing cows, two others booked

A 38 year-old man was arrested on Sunday from suburban Bandra on the charge of slaughtering cows, police said.Two other accused are wanted in the case, they said.Based on reliable information, an animal rights activist and police officials ...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions with Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick fighting back calls for her resignation after a perceived heavy-handed policing of a vigil in south London, where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021