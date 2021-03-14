Left Menu

Golf-Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters

But Rozner drained an incredible double breaker over the ridge for a final round of four-under-par 67 and finished eight under par. "Winning a golf tournament is the best feeling in the world so getting it done this way, with such a big putt on the last, I don't know what to say but in my biggest dreams I wouldn't have thought of anything like this," Rozner said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 23:51 IST
Golf-Rozner makes big finish to win second European Tour title at Qatar Masters

Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed a remarkable 60-foot putt on the final hole for a closing birdie as he claimed his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Rozner entered the final day at Education City Golf Club in Doha three shots off the lead but fought into contention alongside Italian Guido Migliozzi.

Rozner was tied for the lead with Migliozzi stood on the 18th tee and it looked like the 28-year-old would need two putts for a playoff after leaving himself a long way from the pin on the last. But Rozner drained an incredible double breaker over the ridge for a final round of four-under-par 67 and finished eight under par.

"Winning a golf tournament is the best feeling in the world so getting it done this way, with such a big putt on the last, I don't know what to say but in my biggest dreams I wouldn't have thought of anything like this," Rozner said. "I was just trying to hit a good putt. I knew two putts would be very important, I tried to get a good speed first.

"I thought I had a good read on it, then 15 feet short I was like 'oh, this is going to have a chance'. I kept looking at it and it went straight in the hole - the best putt of my career." India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and South African Darren Fichardt finished second along with Migliozzi one shot off the lead, two clear of England's Richard McEvoy and Welshman Jamie Donaldson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MEDIA-Facebook conducting behind-the-scenes study of doubts expressed by U.S. users about vaccines - WaPo

-- Source link httpswapo.st3qMVkhs-- Note Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy...

Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered in the centre of The Hague a day before national elections.Police took action after the protesters flouted so...

Meghalaya Governor backs protesting farmers, urges Centre not to offend them

Siding with farmers protesting the Centres new agriculture laws, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to offend them. Speaking at an event in his home district,...

Suvendu, TMC locks horn over legacy of Nandigram movement

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is pitted against his mentor turned adversary, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, in the Nandigram assembly seat, on Sunday locked horns with his former party seeking to appropriate the legacy of Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021