Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Schwarz seals World Cup men's slalom title, Goggia to return

The World Cup finals are being held in Lenzerheide, Switzerland next week, starting with the men's downhill on Wednesday and with the men's overall, downhill, super-G and giant slalom globes still to be decided. Three women's globes are also still up for grabs, with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova leading Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami by 96 points overall.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 00:13 IST
Alpine skiing-Schwarz seals World Cup men's slalom title, Goggia to return

Austria's Marco Schwarz sealed the Alpine skiing men's World Cup slalom title on Sunday after finishing seventh in a race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. France's Clement Noel won ahead of compatriot Victor Muffat-Jeandet with Switzerland's Ramon Zehnhaeusern third.

Schwarz played it safe in tricky conditions to take his points tally to an unbeatable 625 to Zehnhaeusern's 503 with one race remaining. The World Cup finals are being held in Lenzerheide, Switzerland next week, starting with the men's downhill on Wednesday and with the men's overall, downhill, super-G and giant slalom globes still to be decided.

Three women's globes are also still up for grabs, with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova leading Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami by 96 points overall. Vlhova also leads the women's slalom standings with a slender lead of 22 points over Austrian Katharina Liensberger and American Mikaela Shiffrin a further 15 behind.

Italy's Sofia Goggia is 70 points clear of Switzerland's Corinne Suter in the downhill standings and set to return from a knee injury after missing the world championships on home snow in Cortina d'Ampezzo. Goggia said on Sunday that she would take part in downhill training on Tuesday and then decide whether to race.

"Physically I am doing everything I have to do in this kind of situation. I feel quite calm," she said. "I will just try to concentrate on the things I have to do." Italy's Marta Bassino has already won the giant slalom globe and Gut-Behrami clinched the super-G title last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MEDIA-Facebook conducting behind-the-scenes study of doubts expressed by U.S. users about vaccines - WaPo

-- Source link httpswapo.st3qMVkhs-- Note Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy...

Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered in the centre of The Hague a day before national elections.Police took action after the protesters flouted so...

Meghalaya Governor backs protesting farmers, urges Centre not to offend them

Siding with farmers protesting the Centres new agriculture laws, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to offend them. Speaking at an event in his home district,...

Suvendu, TMC locks horn over legacy of Nandigram movement

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is pitted against his mentor turned adversary, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, in the Nandigram assembly seat, on Sunday locked horns with his former party seeking to appropriate the legacy of Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021