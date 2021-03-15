Left Menu

Debutant Kishan wants to pick Kohli's brain in his maiden international series

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-03-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 00:19 IST
Debutant Ishan Kishan was in awe of Virat Kohli during their 94-run stand in the second T20 International against England here on Sunday and hopes to pick the brain of India skipper during the five-match series.

Kishan's fearless half-century on debut and Kohli's perfectly paced knock set up a series-levelling seven wicket win for India. Kishan smashed 56 off 32 balls at the top of the order and felt completely at home on the big stage, having played enough IPL cricket in a similar environment.

Chase master Kohli (73 not out off 49 balls) took charge after Kishan's dismissal to power India to victory with 13 balls to spare.

''It was proud feeling for me because I had just seen him (Kohli) on TV, his attitude on the ground, but to see it from the other end is totally different. I think it is something which I can change in myself, his energy, his appearance on the ground , there is a lot to learn from him. ''The way he talks in the ground it takes pressure from you. I just want to make sure that I learn a lot from him in this series,'' Kishan said in the virtual post-match press conference after the seven-wicket win. The young southpaw, however, admitted that he was little nervous during his debut innings.

''Obviously, it is not pressure to play for India, it is a privilege and proud feeling to represent your country and wear the blue jersey.

''Before the match I was told to go and open the innings and play freely the way I play in IPL. I was told not to take extra pressure. But it being my first game I was little nervous while going at the ground.'' ''But when you wear the jersey of your country that pressure simply goes away and you try to give your best.'' The left-handed batsman credited the IPL for his growth. Kishan plays for Mumbai Indians. ''It obviously helped (to face the likes of Mumbai Indians teammates Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah) in the nets. They are very pacy bowlers and to hit shots against them gives confidence,'' he said.

''In IPL you get to face quality bowlers from across the world and you start getting used to these bowlers. And I think that really helped me.'' PTI SSC BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

