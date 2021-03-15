Left Menu

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 05:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 05:46 IST
Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in Spanish football. BENZEMA STILL BELIEVES IN REAL TITLE CREDENTIALS

Real Madrid keep being ruled out of the Liga race by large sections of the Spanish media, but someone forgot to tell striker Karim Benzema who appears to be on a one-man mission to continue the pursuit of their title defence. After being on the wrong end of a full-blooded challenge in Saturday's game with Elche which momentarily looked like forcing him off, the Frenchman dusted himself down to score twice in the final 17 minutes and turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win.

He was equally decisive in last week's 1-1 draw at league leaders Atletico Madrid, when his 88th minute equaliser secured a point but even more crucially took two off their city rivals. His double against Elche proved very valuable as Atletico could only draw 0-0 at Getafe a few hours later, meaning Real had reduced the gap behind the pacesetters to six points.

FAMILIAR LOOK TO THE TOP FOUR A quick glance at the top of the standings a few months ago suggested change was in the air thanks to strong starts from the likes of Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Villarreal.

But as the season enters its final stretch there is a familiar feeling to the upper echelons of the table as the upstarts' early promise has faded along with their hopes of gatecrashing the top four. Real Sociedad were beaten at Granada to slip six points behind fourth-placed Sevilla, who emerged from a poor run of form to win the local derby with Real Betis 1-0 and practically end their neighbours' hopes of catching them.

Eleven rounds of matches still remain, but it is difficult to envisage a top-four at the end of the campaign that does not comprise of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla. THINGS LOOKING BLEAK FOR EIBAR

Eibar have become a model club since the tiny Basque side were promoted to La Liga in 2014 but their long and commendable stint in the top flight is at serious risk of running out. They lost 3-1 at home to Villarreal after a disastrous first half in which they conceded a goal in the opening minute, lost defender Cote to injury and gifted a cheap second goal.

To make matters worse, Esteban Burgos missed a penalty before the break to take Eibar's wasted spot-kick count up to five out of eight they have been awarded this season. Coach Jose Luis Mendilibar did not mince his words after a seventh defeat in 10 games.

"Lately we are unable to play a match without making errors and with every week we slip further down the table," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden wants to await outcome of sexual misconduct probe of Cuomo

President Joe Biden declined on Sunday to call on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual misconduct allegations, saying he wanted to await the outcome of an investigation into the matter. Asked on returning from Delaware if Cu...

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in Spanish football. BENZEMA STILL BELIEVES IN REAL TITLE CREDENTIALSReal Madrid keep being ruled out of the Liga race by large sections of the Spanish media, but someone forgot to tell striker Karim Benzema ...

UK government opens new offices in Scotland in effort to shore up union

Britains cabinet office will set up a second flagship HQ in Glasgow as the government plans to move some of its operations to Scotland, ministers announced on Monday, at a time when support for Scottish independence is running high. Ties be...

Dutch vote in election dominated by COVID-19

Three days of voting begins in the Netherlands on Monday in a parliamentary election seen as a referendum on the Dutch governments handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Prime Minister Mark Rutte, one of Europes longest-serving leaders, is wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021