Left Menu

Road Safety World Series: Dilshan the man as Sri Lanka thrash England to go on top

Tillakaratne Dilshan once again led from the front as his all-round show saw Sri Lanka Legends to an emphatic six-wicket win over England in the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 15-03-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 08:42 IST
Road Safety World Series: Dilshan the man as Sri Lanka thrash England to go on top
Tillakaratne Dilshan guided Sri Lanka to a six wicket win over England. (Image: Road Safety World Series). Image Credit: ANI

Tillakaratne Dilshan once again led from the front as his all-round show saw Sri Lanka Legends to an emphatic six-wicket win over England in the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday. The Sri Lankans restricted England to a meagre 78 for nine in 20 overs with Dilshan scalping four for six. Following his match-winning spells against England, Dilshan produced a scintillating unbeaten half-century to see Sri Lanka home.

The Lankans chased down the target in 7.3 overs with Dilshan contributing with the bat, too, scoring an entertaining 61 not out from 26 balls 11 boundaries, and a six. Russel Arnold hit the winning shot with a pull to seamer Chris Tremlett over the backward square leg for a boundary

Earlier, Sri Lanka after winning the toss chose to field first. Interestingly, Dilshan's scalps included the top four English batsmen. Openers Phil Mustard (0), Kevin Pietersen (1), Usman Afzaal (1), and Owais Shah (6) were the victims of Dilshan's willy off-spinners. On top of that, three were bowled while Mustard was trapped leg before wicket as England were found reeling at 22 for 5 after Shah's dismissal.

The in-form Pietersen was the most prized wicket for the off-spinner. Pietersen, who has produced some master-class in the last few games, was castled when he went for an extravagant shot. The English never got a partnership that was needed. However, a couple of cameos from Jim Troughton (18) and the beefy Chris Tremlett 22 (10b 3x6) were face-saving for them.

With this win, Sri Lanka, which is sharing 20 points with India, has now taken the top position in the standings, thanks to a better net run rate. Meanwhile, England has lost their fourth position to West Indies, for now.

Brief scores: England Legends 78/9 in 20 overs (Chris Tremlett 22; Tillakaratne Dilshan 4/6, Rangana Herath 2/17) Sri Lanka 81/4 (Tillakaratne Dilshan 61*; Monty Panesar 4/26) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Ghazipur border reopens, traffic movement allowed from Delhi to UP

The Ghazipur border connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad was reopened on Monday. However, the movement is allowed only for those entering Uttar Pradesh from the national capital. The decision to open the carriageway of the National Highway-24 goin...

Goa Cong seeks announcement of municipal poll dates, ward reservations

Goa Leader of Opposition LoP Digambar Kamat on Sunday said that the Directorate of Municipal Administration DMA must not come under pressure of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government and announce dates for municipal polls and ward reservatio...

Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Tens of thousands of women gathered outside Australias parliament and towns and cities across the country on Monday to take part in rallies calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault.The March 4 Justice rallies we...

Bad Bunny wins his first Grammy, thanks fans for support

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category for YHLQMDLG. He was nominated alongside Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin, and Debi Nova. According to People magazine, during the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021