Soccer-Shanghai Shenhua sign Poland international Mierzejewski

Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua said they have signed former A-League Player of the Year Adrian Mierzejewski on loan from Chongqing Lifan. The 34-year-old Poland international won the Johnny Warren Medal, which is awarded to the A-League's best player, for his performances with Sydney FC in the 2017-18 season before moving to China with Changchun Yatai.

Mierzejewski, who spent the latter stages of last season on loan with Guangzhou R&F, joins a Shenhua side that have already acquired China international Wu Xi as coach Choi Kang-hee attempts to build a squad capable of challenging for the title. The new season is expected to kick off next month, although an official start date for the 16-team competition has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)