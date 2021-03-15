Left Menu

Ishan took the game away from England: Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on Ishan Kishan after the debutant smashed a sensational fifty in the second T20I against England on Sunday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-03-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 09:48 IST
Ishan took the game away from England: Kohli
Indian batsman Ishan Kishan (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on Ishan Kishan after the debutant smashed a sensational fifty in the second T20I against England on Sunday. Kohli and Ishan both scored magnificent half-centuries to help the hosts secure a seven-wicket win over England but the Indian skipper credited the debutant for taking away the game from visitors.

"The ball gripped a bit less. Having said that, they bowled too short, probably not on, on that surface. Special mention to Ishan. I tried to do what I can but he just took the game away from the opposition," Kohli told the hosts' broadcaster after the match. "Quality innings on debut. When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has, against quality bowlers. We've seen him hit international fast bowlers for big sixes. He knew he was hitting the ball well but he was calculated, not reckless," he added.

Ishan in particular dominated the England bowlers and looked very comfortable in his first international game. Kohli too roared back to form with a spectacular half-century. "That counter-attacking innings of his and our partnership was something the team needed. I had to shift the focus back to the basics," said Kohli.

Ishan credited opener Rohit Sharma for his swashbuckling knock. "As a cricketer, many people are there who play different roles to help you succeed. Rohit Bhai told me before the match that you will open, play freely as you do in the IPL. He told me to stay clear. Obviously, I was nervous when I went out there, but at the end of the day, when you see the flag of your country and you are wearing the national jersey, all you want to do is give your best," said Ishan while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference after the completion of the match.

The five-match series is currently tied 1-1. The two teams will now take on each other in the third T20I on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing choked in duststorm amid heavy northwest winds

The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday as a result of heavy winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the weather bureau has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade.The C...

WRAPUP 2-Martial law in parts of Myanmar's main city after deadliest day since coup

Myanmar activists planned more anti-coup rallies on Monday, a day after dozens of protesters were killed in clashes with security forces and unidentified assailants torched several Chinese-financed factories in the commercial hub of Yangon....

Megan Thee Stallion wins Grammy award for best new artist

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took home the best new artist trophy at the 2021 Grammy Awards.The 26-year-old musician was presented the awarded by fellow Houstanian Lizzo, who won three trophies last year but not best new artist, which went to...

Taiwan tells firms in Myanmar to fly flags to distinguish from China

Taiwans de facto embassy in Myanmar has advised Taiwanese companies operating in the country to fly the islands flag and hang signs stating they are from Taiwan to avoid being confused with China after Chinese-financed factories were set ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021