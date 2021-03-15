Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Reports: Texans to acquire RT Marcus Cannon from Patriots

The Houston Texans will acquire right tackle Marcus Cannon from the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday. Per reports, the teams will swap picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. Saints' next QB odds: Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson in mix?

The identity of the New Orleans Saints' next quarterback is one of the biggest questions in the NFL following Drew Brees' retirement on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton said last month that he believes the Saints' next quarterback was "in the building." Bitcoin to spare? A's accepting it for season suites

The Oakland Athletics are selling access to suites in the 2021 regular season for $64,800. Or, if buyers would prefer, one Bitcoin. Spring training roundup: Braves rally past Rays

Ehire Adrianza hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves an 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at North Point, Fla. Shea Langeliers and Sean Kazmar hit home runs in the eighth inning as the Braves rallied from a four-run deficit over their final two at-bats. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Jason Kipnis also went deep for Atlanta. Fans say goodbye and thanks as Brees announces retirement

NFL fans from politicians to celebrities said goodbye and thank you to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees who announced his retirement on Sunday after a record-breaking career. Following 20 NFL seasons, the last 15 with the Saints, Brees's announcement did not come as a surprise but was quickly trending on Twitter as fans absorbed the news. Japan to limit size of foreign delegations at Games - report

Japan is considering limiting the number of people who will be allowed to accompany foreign ministers and leaders for the delayed Tokyo Olympics due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/03/3a9ef5533c8b-japan-asks-for-small-vip-delegations-to-olympics-amid-pandemic.html reported on Sunday. Kyodo said the Japanese government will restrict the accompanying staff to 11 people per head of state, while cabinet-level delegations will be limited to five people, the report said. NBA roundup: Warriors end skid with victory over Jazz

Andrew Wiggins snapped out of a recent slump with a season-high 28 points and Stephen Curry chipped in with a game-high 32 on Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with a 131-119 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz at San Francisco. Wiggins, who had failed to score at least 20 points in a career-worst-tying nine straight games, connected on 12 of 16 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range in surpassing his previous season high of 27, recorded Dec. 29 at Detroit. Sailing: Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Defender Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the seventh race of the 36th America's Cup on Monday, crossing 58 seconds ahead of the challengers to take a 4-3 lead in the best-of-13 match. The contest for the oldest trophy in international sport - the 'Auld Mug' - continues later on Monday with race eight. Islanders captain Anders Lee placed on long-term IR

The New York Islanders placed captain Anders Lee on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Sunday. The move is retroactive to last Thursday. Players on long-term injured reserve must miss a minimum of 10 games and 24 days. No. 3 Illinois tops No. 9 Ohio State in OT to win Big Ten title

Kofi Cockburn put Illinois ahead to stay with a pair of free throws in overtime and the No. 3 Illini defeated No. 9 Ohio State 91-88 on Sunday in the championship game of the Big Ten tournament at Indianapolis. Cockburn, Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo each had 16 points for the Illini (23-6), who have won seven straight and 14 of 15 in winning their first tournament title since 2005. The victory clinched a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for Illinois.

