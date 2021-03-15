Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: I'll make sure to finish the game next time, says Ishan Kishan

Young batsman Ishan Kishan, who had a dream start to his international career on Sunday, feels leading a side has evolved his game and has helped him understand the situations more precisely.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-03-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 10:51 IST
Ind vs Eng: I'll make sure to finish the game next time, says Ishan Kishan
Indian batsman Ishan Kishan (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Young batsman Ishan Kishan, who had a dream start to his international career on Sunday, feels leading a side has evolved his game and has helped him understand the situations more precisely. Ishan captained Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before joining the national set-up for the England series. The left-handed batsman smashed a sensational fifty in the second T20I against England on Sunday to help India lever series.

"As a captain, you cannot just play your normal game, you have to assess the situation. So it's a challenging situation. There are some games where you go out to start and smacking the ball from the word but as a captain, you can't do that as players look towards you as an example," Ishan said in a virtual press conference. "So captaining has helped me in my batting, in understanding the situation, trying to finish the game. But I make sure if I get set in upcoming games, I will finish the games," he added.

Ishan won't mind batting at any position as he feels playing according to a situation is more important in international cricket. "You don't have a fixed spot in a batting lineup when you play international cricket. You keep on floating at different batting positions. So I never think of the batting number, I just play the situation," said Ishan.

Virat Kohli and Ishan both scored magnificent half-centuries to help the hosts secure a seven-wicket win over England. Ishan said the India skipper took the pressure off him during the innings. "It was a proud feeling for me because I had just seen him (Kohli) on TV, his attitude on the ground, but to see it from the other end is totally different. I think it is something which I can change in myself, his energy, his appearance on the ground, there is a lot to learn from him," said Ishan.

"The way he talks in the ground it takes pressure from you. I just want to make sure that I learn a lot from him in this series," he added. Ishan, who plays for Mumbai Indians, also said that facing world-class bowlers during the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him build his confidence.

"It obviously helped in the nets. They are very pacy bowlers and to hit shots against them gives confidence. In IPL you get to face quality bowlers from across the world and you start getting used to these bowlers. And I think that really helped me," said Ishan. The five-match series is currently tied 1-1. The two teams will now take on each other in the third T20I on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Metro Man' Sreedharan launches campaign, says BJP fighting polls on development plank

Launching his campaign, BJP candidate in Palakkad Metro Man E Sreedharan on Monday said the party is fighting the elections on the plank of development and reasserted his claim that the NDA will form the government in Kerala after the April...

Water supply restored in 90 percent of affected areas in east, north-east Delhi: DJB

Water supply was restored to around 90 percent of the areas affected by a pipeline repair work in the trans-Yamuna region on Monday morning, even as some residential colonies complained of getting dirty and smelly water.The supply was hit i...

Minimum temperature in Delhi rises slightly

The city woke up to a warmer Monday with the minimum temperature going up by two notches to settle at 16.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.On Sunday, the national capital had registered a low of 14.2 degree...

WRAPUP 3-Security forces fire on Myanmar protests after deadliest day since coup

Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy demonstrators on Monday, witnesses said, a day after dozens of protesters were killed and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon. Supporters of detained demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021