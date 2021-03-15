Left Menu

Cricket-ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch for two-day test match 'average'

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has avoided being hit with demerit points after the pitch for the pink-ball test between India and England was rated as "average" despite the match lasting only two days.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:33 IST
Cricket-ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch for two-day test match 'average'

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has avoided being hit with demerit points after the pitch for the pink-ball test between India and England was rated as "average" despite the match lasting only two days. Venues can be suspended for a year if they pick up five demerit points and for two years if they pick up 10.

A "below average" rating by the International Cricket Council's match referee brings one point, a "poor" rating brings three while the lowest rating of "unfit" comes with five. Demerit points remain active for a rolling five years.

India won the third test inside two days after 30 wickets tumbled in five sessions on a turning track at the new stadium, which is the world's biggest cricket venue with a capacity of seating 132,000 people. Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath was the match referee for the four-match series, which the hosts won 3-1.

England collapsed for 81 in their second innings, and neither side reached 150 runs in what was the shortest completed test match since 1935. Several former England players and pundits questioned the suitability of the pitch while their Indian counterparts said the poor batting was due to the pink ball, which replaces the traditional red balls for day-night test matches.

The pitch for the second test at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, which assisted spinners from the first session and ended on the fourth day when India sealed a 317-run win, also earned an "average" rating. Chennai's pitch for the opening test, which saw an England victory, was rated "very good" while the playing surface for the fourth and final match in Ahmedabad was marked "good".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Metro Man' Sreedharan launches campaign, says BJP fighting polls on development plank

Launching his campaign, BJP candidate in Palakkad Metro Man E Sreedharan on Monday said the party is fighting the elections on the plank of development and reasserted his claim that the NDA will form the government in Kerala after the April...

Water supply restored in 90 percent of affected areas in east, north-east Delhi: DJB

Water supply was restored to around 90 percent of the areas affected by a pipeline repair work in the trans-Yamuna region on Monday morning, even as some residential colonies complained of getting dirty and smelly water.The supply was hit i...

Minimum temperature in Delhi rises slightly

The city woke up to a warmer Monday with the minimum temperature going up by two notches to settle at 16.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.On Sunday, the national capital had registered a low of 14.2 degree...

WRAPUP 3-Security forces fire on Myanmar protests after deadliest day since coup

Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy demonstrators on Monday, witnesses said, a day after dozens of protesters were killed and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon. Supporters of detained demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021