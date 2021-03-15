Left Menu

Basketball-Atlantic 10 looking into videographer incident - The Buffalo News

Players and Bona staff members spoke with security to inform them that DeSutter was part of the athletic department and he was allowed then back on the court to shoot the trophy celebration, The Buffalo News reported.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:42 IST
Basketball-Atlantic 10 looking into videographer incident - The Buffalo News

The Atlantic 10 Conference is looking into an incident where a security guard restrained a member of the St. Bonaventure University athletic department on Sunday, The Buffalo News reported https://bit.ly/3rOZKpp. "We're aware and we're looking into it with Dayton," Drew Dickerson, assistant commissioner of the A-10, told the news outlet.

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team won the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament title and defeated VCU on Sunday in the title game, 74-65. A videographer identified as Nathan DeSutter, the digital media director for the Bona athletic department, was restrained around the neck by a security guard, who ushered him from the court area, according to the report.

Griffin Quinn, a Dayton student, took a photo of the incident and posted it on his Twitter handle https://bit.ly/30IGw8R. Players and Bona staff members spoke with security to inform them that DeSutter was part of the athletic department and he was allowed then back on the court to shoot the trophy celebration, The Buffalo News reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Metro Man' Sreedharan launches campaign, says BJP fighting polls on development plank

Launching his campaign, BJP candidate in Palakkad Metro Man E Sreedharan on Monday said the party is fighting the elections on the plank of development and reasserted his claim that the NDA will form the government in Kerala after the April...

Water supply restored in 90 percent of affected areas in east, north-east Delhi: DJB

Water supply was restored to around 90 percent of the areas affected by a pipeline repair work in the trans-Yamuna region on Monday morning, even as some residential colonies complained of getting dirty and smelly water.The supply was hit i...

Minimum temperature in Delhi rises slightly

The city woke up to a warmer Monday with the minimum temperature going up by two notches to settle at 16.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.On Sunday, the national capital had registered a low of 14.2 degree...

WRAPUP 3-Security forces fire on Myanmar protests after deadliest day since coup

Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy demonstrators on Monday, witnesses said, a day after dozens of protesters were killed and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon. Supporters of detained demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021