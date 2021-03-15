Left Menu

On This Day: India scripted history after a win over Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001

On this day twenty years ago, Sourav Ganguly-led Team India scripted one of the most memorable wins in the longest format of the game against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:33 IST
On This Day: India scripted history after a win over Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001
Indian players celebrate after winning the second Test against Australia in 2001 . Image Credit: ANI

On this day twenty years ago, Sourav Ganguly-led Team India scripted one of the most memorable wins in the longest format of the game against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Australia was in a dominant position for the majority of the match and the game was a must-win for India after losing the first Test. Australians were in total control at the Eden Gardens despite spinner Harbhajan Singh's hattrick.

The visitors had also enforced the follow-on as in the first innings India was bundled out for 171 in reply to Australia's 445. In the second innings, Indian openers were dismissed and VVS Laxman came out to bat next. Nobody would have anticipated that the batsman would go on to produce a 'miracle' for the side.

He found support in Rahul Dravid when India was reeling at 232/4 in the second innings and the duo went on to stitch together a partnership of 376 runs. Laxman and Dravid dismantled the Aussie bowling attack which comprised Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. Laxman went on to score 281 and enabled India to produce one of the greatest comeback victories. This knock by Laxman was the highest score by an Indian batsman till 2004 which was later surpassed by Virender Sehwag. Dravid too was at his usual best as he hit a belligerent 180 before he got run out.

Reliving his greatest knock, Laxman on Sunday said to be a part of the "wonderful" side was a magical experience. "Can't believe it's been 20 years! Honoured and humbled to have played my role in a memorable Test match. To be a part of that wonderful team was magical, as was having a fulfilling partnership with my good friend," Laxman tweeted.

India declared at 657/7 and Australia was given a target of 384 runs on day five (March 15). The visitors started off well with Matthew Hayden and Michael Slater scoring 67 and 43 runs respectively before Harbhajan spun a web over Australia taking six wickets to bundle them out at 212. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Mandi researchers develop scalable method for efficient removal of heavy metals from water

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT at Mandi have developed a fibrous membrane filter using a biopolymer-based material to remove heavy metals from water. The research, which has been funded by the Ministry of Mines, has r...

COVID negative report or vaccination proof must to attend any gathering in Amritsar

The district administration of Amritsar has made the possession of COVID-19 negative test report or vaccination proof mandatory for attending any social gathering, a move aimed at containing the infection spread.The directions in this regar...

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches New Showroom in Bhubaneswar, 1st in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India NewsVoir The store marks Malabar Gold Diamonds Foray into Bhubaneswar in Odisha The store launch is a part of global expansion plan of the Group Malabar Gold Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retai...

Russia reports 9,437 new COVID-19 cases, 404 deaths

Russia on Monday reported 9,437 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,353 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,400,045 since the pandemic began.The government coronavirus taskforce also said that 404 people had died in the last 24...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021