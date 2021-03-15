Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Reports: Texans to acquire RT Marcus Cannon from Patriots

The Houston Texans will acquire right tackle Marcus Cannon from the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday. Per reports, the teams will swap picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. Saints' next QB odds: Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson in mix?

The identity of the New Orleans Saints' next quarterback is one of the biggest questions in the NFL following Drew Brees' retirement on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton said last month that he believes the Saints' next quarterback was "in the building." Bitcoin to spare? A's accepting it for season suites

The Oakland Athletics are selling access to suites in the 2021 regular season for $64,800. Or, if buyers would prefer, one Bitcoin. NHL roundup: Islanders win again to push streak to 9

Oliver Wahlstrom scored the decisive goal in the shootout Sunday night for the visiting New York Islanders, who overcame a pair of unexpected absences and then dodged defeat early in overtime before extending their winning streak to nine games with a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Kieffer Bellows and Brock Nelson scored in the first period and Anthony Beauvillier forced a fourth round in the shootout by scoring for the Islanders. Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves before stopping three of four shots in the shootout. Fans say goodbye and thanks as Brees announces retirement

NFL fans from politicians to celebrities said goodbye and thank you to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees who announced his retirement on Sunday after a record-breaking career. Following 20 NFL seasons, the last 15 with the Saints, Brees's announcement did not come as a surprise but was quickly trending on Twitter as fans absorbed the news. Spring training roundup: Braves rally past Rays

Ehire Adrianza hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves an 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at North Point, Fla. Shea Langeliers and Sean Kazmar hit home runs in the eighth inning as the Braves rallied from a four-run deficit over their final two at-bats. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Jason Kipnis also went deep for Atlanta. Japan to limit size of foreign delegations at Games - report

Japan is considering limiting the number of people who will be allowed to accompany foreign ministers and leaders for the delayed Tokyo Olympics due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/03/3a9ef5533c8b-japan-asks-for-small-vip-delegations-to-olympics-amid-pandemic.html reported on Sunday. Kyodo said the Japanese government will restrict the accompanying staff to 11 people per head of state, while cabinet-level delegations will be limited to five people, the report said. NBA roundup: Warriors end skid with victory over Jazz

Andrew Wiggins snapped out of a recent slump with a season-high 28 points and Stephen Curry chipped in with a game-high 32 on Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with a 131-119 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz at San Francisco. Wiggins, who had failed to score at least 20 points in a career-worst-tying nine straight games, connected on 12 of 16 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range in surpassing his previous season high of 27, recorded Dec. 29 at Detroit. Sailing: Team New Zealand take 5-3 lead to put one hand on America's Cup

Team New Zealand surged to a 5-3 lead over Luna Rossa in the America's Cup after a dramatic race eight on Monday as both boats struggled to stay on their foils in light winds off the coast of Auckland. TNZ won the day's first race by 58 seconds but splashed down in the second leg of the second after a poor jibe and were unable to get up on their foils for several minutes, allowing Luna Rossa to charge to a four-minute lead. Atlantic 10 looking into videographer incident: The Buffalo News

The Atlantic 10 Conference is looking into an incident where a security guard restrained a member of the St. Bonaventure University athletic department on Sunday, The Buffalo News reported. "We're aware and we're looking into it with Dayton," Drew Dickerson, assistant commissioner of the A-10, told the news outlet.

