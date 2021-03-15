Left Menu

Huge IPL bucks doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more, says Cummins

I guess thats what is going to bring about the best success for KKR while Im here, Cummins added.Cummins, who was also a part of the franchise in 2014 when the league was played in India and the UAE, said he learnt a lot bowling in conditions different from Australia.I have amazing memories.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:38 IST
Huge IPL bucks doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more, says Cummins

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins feels being sold for big bucks in the IPL auction puts a different kind pressure on the players since a good performance can never be guaranteed. The 27-year-old is one of the most expensive foreign players in the popular league. Kolkata Knight Riders had shelled out a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for him in the 2019 IPL players' auction.

Chris Morris became the costliest foreign buy ever at this year's auction when Rajasthan Royals bought the South African all-rounder for Rs 16.25 crore.

Cummins said a player is always under pressure to perform in professional cricket.

''Whenever you play professional cricket anywhere, there will be lots of pressure. If you are coming off a good game, there is pressure to do it again, if you are coming off a bad game, there is pressure to perform,'' he told his IPL franchise KKR's official website. ''I guess the auction bring another kind of pressure. We just got to try and manage this. Just because you have gone for more money doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more or the wicket is suddenly greener, or the boundaries are bigger.'' With KKR failing to qualify for the playoffs, Cummins ended the previous edition with 12 wickets from 14 games at an economy rate of 7.86. ''It's the same playing field, so, I just try to concentrate on what I do well. I guess that's what is going to bring about the best success for KKR while I'm here,'' Cummins added.

Cummins, who was also a part of the franchise in 2014 when the league was played in India and the UAE, said he learnt a lot bowling in conditions different from Australia.

''I have amazing memories. My first experience of playing with players outside Australia, my first taste of the IPL. I watched quite a bit of it on TV and yeah I loved it. ''It's hard bowling here in India or in the UAE. The wickets are different to the ones in Australia, the grounds are smaller. So, you got to learn and find different ways. We have had some amazing people around the team to learn from.

''I got the whole couple of months to spend with Jacques Kallis. Loved that experience, made me hungry for more,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peace in Afghanistan not possible until Pakistan halts 'proxy war': Ex- Canadian Envoy

Canadas former ambassador to Afghanistan, Chris Alexander has said that restoring peace in Afghanistan will not be possible until Pakistan halts its covert proxy war in the country. The Canadian diplomat in an interview with Tolo News said ...

UPDATE 1-China punishes Donghai Airlines for crew's mid-air fight

Chinas aviation regulator said on Monday it is suspending Donghai Airlines from adding new routes, flights, and capacity after concluding an investigation into a mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent domestic flight.The pilot, wh...

Man wanted in Ajit Singh murder case held in north east Delhi

A 28-year-old man wanted in the notorious criminal Ajit Singh murder case in Uttar Pradesh was arrested here early on Monday, police said.Rajesh Tomar alias Jai, a resident of Aligarh district, was apprehended when he tried to evade police ...

Govt to take care of job loss, other facilities in strategic divestment: Thakur

The government on Monday said that concerns related to job loss and other facilities will be taken care of when a central public sector company, working in a strategic sector, is divested. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021