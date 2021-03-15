Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 confirms torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:47 IST
Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Monday the torch relay would begin on March 25 from the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, as planned, setting into motion the build-up towards the opening of the Games four months later.

The Grand Start ceremony and first section of the relay on day 1 will not be open to the public as organisers reduce the number of participants and simplify the programme to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organisers said in a statement.

Tokyo 2020 "is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch relay by taking countermeasures to prevent the spread of any infections among spectators, torchbearers, staff, and other relay participants, as well as local residents," the statement said.

