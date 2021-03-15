Olympics-Tokyo test events for skateboarding, shooting delayed until May

Olympics-Tokyo test events for skateboarding, shooting delayed until MayReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:57 IST
Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Monday that test events for skateboarding and shooting have been postponed until May due to the impact on scheduling from the COVID-19 situation.
Shooting, initially scheduled for April 26-30, has been pushed back to May 17-21 and skateboarding was moved to May 13-14 from the original April 28-29 dates, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.
