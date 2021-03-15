Sony Pictures picks up telecast rights of Ultimate Kho Kho

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:19 IST
Ultimate Kho Kho, the first professional Kho Kho league promoted by the Dabur Group, has roped in Sony Pictures Networks India as the official broadcast partner for the maiden edition of the tournament slated towards the end of the year.

Sony Pictures has signed an exclusive multi-year television and digital broadcast deal with the Kho Kho league, the league said in a statement on Monday without disclosing the sponsorship deal value or the tenor of the contract.The games will be available on Sony's OTT platform SonyLiv as well, it said.

Ultimate Kho Kho is promoted by Dabur Group chairman Amit Burman, who had in 2019 made a commitment to invest Rs 200 crore to develop the game after acquiring the commercial rights from the Kho Kho Federation. The league is an attempt to bring back one of the oldest sports packaged in a modern avatar coupled with a new format and as a television product that has the potential to revolutionise the sport and make it commercial success, Burman said.

Kho Kho is popular in many part of the country owing to its easy-to-play rules and high-speed format. Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, sports business at Sony Pictures Networks, said the deal is part of their strategy of promoting a multi-sport culture in the country and described Ultimate Kho Kho as a great addition to its sports portfolio.

The maiden game is likely to have six teams and will consist of men and under-18 from all the states registered with the Kho Kho Federation, it said without disclosing the numbers of the teams.

Player drafts are scheduled for mid-year and franchisees will be offered a bank of over 150 players based on their performance and score in national and the high performance training camp in February, it added. Tenzing Niyogi, the chief executive of Ultimate Kho Kho, said for a sport to be packaged as a brand, it must have 'an edge of the seat' format, where every minute is a spectacle. Ultimate Kho Kho is designed as an intersection where passion for a homegrown sport meets new-age technologies and formats, he added. Ultimate Kho Kho aims to create not only new champions, celebrate the sport but also to take Kho Kho to newer commercial heights, he said. To begin with Sony will telecast the game in English and Hindi and later will regional languages too. Sony Pictures, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of Japan, runs several channels in the country reaching out to over 700 million viewers here and is available in 167 countries.

