Kapil Dev inducted into PGTI as board member

Legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev was on Monday inducted into the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) as a board member.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:41 IST
Kapil Dev inducted into PGTI as board member
Kapil Dev (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev was on Monday inducted into the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) as a board member. "As a sportsman, it's my duty if I can help them in trying to promote the game. I feel sometimes they don't get their dues. All the young boys who are starting, if we can bring more money into the game and let everybody come out there and make the life out of it that's what I look for," the World Cup-winning captain told reporters.

Talking about the government's support, Kapil said: "Government is there to make sure you can carry on with your job. Not too much involvement in sports and I think it's a responsibility of every common person. You look at cricket, the government's involvement is not there. All the sports should be like that. We helping the sports, that's more important." Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5,248 runs and picked 434 wickets. Under his leadership, India lifted the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final.

He also said he just wants the development of the sport, stressing that he does not have any desire of becoming the president of the body. "I like to take the backseat. I like to open the door for them, and I can open the door, bringing more funds for the youngsters and that's what I look for. I don't look into that, to be president. I don't want any post. God has given me enough respect and love. I always look at what we can give to the next generation that's more important," Kapil said.

When asked about whether he would like to be there in BCCI, Kapil said: "Which cricketer is not part of BCCI? We are all part of that whenever they need any cricketer's services, every cricketer will be there." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

