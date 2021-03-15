Mumbai Indians 'obviously' pull Ishan Kishan's leg after brilliant knock on debut

Ishan Kishan might have lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium with his whirlwind knock of 56 in the second T20I against England, but his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians decided to pull his leg after what came as a brilliant debut for the youngster. Named the Man of the Match, Ishan also came to address the post-match press conference and in most of his answers, he was seen using the word 'obviously'.

Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle shared a clip in which Ishan can be heard saying obviously plenty of times and the franchise captioned the post as: "Obviously." Earlier, the franchise had shared the full press conference of Ishan, but then a user ended up commenting: "Clearly "Obviously" is @ishankishan51 fav vocab."

Advertisement

On Sunday, captain Kohli led from the front while Ishan scored a magnificent half-century as the hosts registered a seven-wicket win over England in the second T20I. With this win, the hosts levelled the five-match series 1-1. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs while Ishan scored 56 runs, helping the team chase down a target of 165 runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a video in which Yuzvendra Chahal interviewed Ishan after the match. Ishan started off by saying: "It is a proud moment for any youngster to come and represent his country. I was very happy that I got this chance. The conversation I had before the match, with Virat Bhai, Hardik Bhai, everyone told me to just enjoy and before going out to bat you (Chahal) gave me tips about how to go about it and said 'take time if you want to and just play freely as you played in the IPL'."

Ishan didn't raise his bat immediately after reaching his fifty and elaborating on the reason, he said: "I wasn't nervous. Actually, I was not sure that I had reached my fifty and when Virat bhai told me 'top innings', then I realised. But generally, I do not raise my bat that much after hitting a half-century, maybe just once or twice. But then I hear Virat bhai's voice from behind 'Oye, charo taraf ghoom ke bat dikha, sabko bat dikha, pehla match hai tera' (raise your bat in all directions, show your bat to everyone, it's your first match)." Reflecting on how it was to bat with Kohli, Kishan said: "Initially, I was finding it difficult to match his (Kohli) level because the energy he shows after each boundary or a double, I had never experienced that."

The third T20I between India and England will take place on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)