WI vs SL: Visitors need to execute game plan better, says Jayawardene

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene feels West Indies top-order batsmen smashing centuries made the difference between the two sides in the three-match ODI series.

ANI | Antigua | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:02 IST
Sri Lanka cricket team (Image: SLC). Image Credit: ANI

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene feels West Indies top-order batsmen smashing centuries made the difference between the two sides in the three-match ODI series. West Indies on Sunday (local time) beat Sri Lanka in the third ODI to complete a clean sweep over visitors in the series. In all three games, one batsman from West Indies slammed a century to steer his side home. While openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope hit respective tons in the second and first ODI, Darren Bravo smashed a century in the third game.

On the other hand, none of the Sri Lanka batsmen were able to reach the three-figure mark in the ODI series. Jayawardene on Monday said Sri Lanka need to execute a better game plan to win matches. The former skipper is also excited about the addition of new players to the squad.

"Congratulations #WI on a series win. Difference was top-order batsman getting 100's. @OfficialSLC needs to execute game plan better. Excited with the addition of few new players. Lot more hard work to be done," Jayawardene tweeted. West Indies grabbed full 30 points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka after blanking the opposition 3-0.

The two-time World Cup winners had lost all three matches in their first series against Bangladesh but have caught up with Bangladesh, England and Afghanistan at 30 points on the points table. This was the first WCSL series for Sri Lanka. Australia lead with 40 points in the Super League, which was introduced last year to add context to ODI cricket. All sides play four home and four away three-match series with seven teams getting direct qualifying spots to join hosts India in the 2023 event.

Teams get 10 points for a win, five for an abandonment/tie/no result and none for a loss while points may be deducted for slow over rates in matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

