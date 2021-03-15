Left Menu

Indian Arrows face tough test of credentials against Aizawl FC

Although their last match ended in a loss to Chennai City FC, the Arrows would aim to once again rekindle their flame and give Aizawl FC a run for their money.Speaking at the virtual pre-match meet, Indian Arrows assistant coach Mahesh Gawali said, It is the second last match of the Hero I-league for us.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:17 IST
Indian Arrows face tough test of credentials against Aizawl FC

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team, Indian Arrows will face tough test of credentials when the young turks clash against former champions Aizawl FC in the I-League, here on Tuesday. Indian Arrows have showcased some eye-catching performances this season. They have played with style and panache during the season, which aided them in their development. Although their last match ended in a loss to Chennai City FC, the Arrows would aim to once again rekindle their flame and give Aizawl FC a run for their money.

Speaking at the virtual pre-match meet, Indian Arrows assistant coach Mahesh Gawali said, ''It is the second last match of the Hero I-league for us. The boys are motivated and positive for the match. They are ready for the game.'' ''I think everyone knows that this is the first season for the majority of the boys in the team. After 12 matches in the I-League, the boys know where they stand and they have gained a lot of experience. As you know the Indian Arrows is a long-term project and is a part of the preparation of AFC U-19 qualifiers,'' he added.

With safety from relegation assured, Aizawl FC will aim to continue their winning streak and look to exact revenge as the previous match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, courtesy a last-minute goal by Indian Arrows' Sajad Hussain. Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law said, ''Every game is important, every point is important for us and just because we are safe doesn't mean that we are going to take it easy. ''We have to pick up all possible points in our next two fixtures. We want to end the season with more points than the super six.'' PTI APA SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK sanctions allies of Syrian President Assad, including foreign minister

Britain on Monday announced sanctions on six allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers.The Syrian civil war is 10 years old In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democracy protests developed in...

Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions - Vatican

The Vatican said on Monday that priests and other Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not licit if carried out.The Vaticans doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, iss...

Antilia bomb scare case: Mumbai cop Sachin Waze suspended

Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze, arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai, was suspended by an order of Additional Commissioner of Police CP Specia...

ANALYSIS-Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

Fancy working from home in a poolside villa, bathed in year-round sunPrime Dubai properties have been snapped up in the past few months by buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021