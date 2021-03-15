Left Menu

My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender

Both the boxers have arrived in Goa and started training for the fight.Unbeaten so far, Vijender is unfazed and said the height of his opponent -- who stands at 6 feet 4 inches -- wont matter inside the ring as he seeks his 13th win of his professional boxing career.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:17 IST
My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender
Image Credit: Twitter (@boxervijender)

Artysh Lopsan may be a tall rival but he is still a ''kid'' India's professional boxing star Vijender Singh said on Monday, exuding confidence of extending his unbeaten streak when he trades punches with his Russian opponent here on Friday.

Vijender and Losan will square off in a super middleweight (76kg) showdown, dubbed as 'Battle on Ship' on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship here. Both the boxers have arrived in Goa and started training for the fight.

Unbeaten so far, Vijender is unfazed and said the height of his opponent -- who stands at 6 feet 4 inches -- won't matter inside the ring as he seeks the 13th win of his professional boxing career. ''He is tall and I will take it slow at the start but I'm confident of beating him nonetheless. Height is not everything and in boxing, you need strength and strategy. I have experience under my belt and Lopsan is still a kid,'' said Vijender. ''My unbeaten streak will continue after March 19 and I'm sure everyone will witness an amazing day of boxing. The tougher the opponent, the more fun to beat him,'' added the Olympic bronze medallist.

Vijender said he will not go too hard in the training.

''I'm pumped up and excited for this fight, I've started my training now. It's mostly controlling my weight. I will not go too hard in the training. ''Goa is buzzing as usual. It's always great to visit this amazing state and I am already feeling positive about my chances during the fight." Lopsan, on his part, said his actions will talk rather than words. ''Vijender is a good fighter but I'm here to beat his undefeated streak. I'm ready for him to knock him out in the early round. It would be great of beating him in front of his audience. I'm sure Vijender will have a very tough time in the ring while facing me,'' he said. Majestic Pride Casino ship will host the most awaited fight of the year.

Lopsan, 26, has a decent record in his young career as a professional boxer. In six bouts, the Russian has won four times, including two knockouts, while registering one defeat and one draw. Vijender, on the other hand, is unbeaten throughout his professional boxing career, carrying a record of 12-0 that includes eight knockouts. He defeated Ghana's former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019. Fans can witness the Las Vegas-style boxing on the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship at just Rs 99.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK sanctions allies of Syrian President Assad, including foreign minister

Britain on Monday announced sanctions on six allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers.The Syrian civil war is 10 years old In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democracy protests developed in...

Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions - Vatican

The Vatican said on Monday that priests and other Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not licit if carried out.The Vaticans doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, iss...

Antilia bomb scare case: Mumbai cop Sachin Waze suspended

Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze, arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai, was suspended by an order of Additional Commissioner of Police CP Specia...

ANALYSIS-Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

Fancy working from home in a poolside villa, bathed in year-round sunPrime Dubai properties have been snapped up in the past few months by buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021