Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship to start from March 16

The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Prometheus School, Noida, will be jointly staging the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship 2021. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the scenic Golden Greens Golf Club in Gurugram from March 16-19. The Pro-Am event will be staged on March 20. The tournament, the 10th event of the 2020-21 PGTI season, carries a prize purse of Rs 30 lakh.

The third edition of the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship is supported by Prometheus School, Noida, which is the presenting partner, and Gujarat Tourism which is the associate partner for the event. The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as international winners Rashid Khan, Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa, Viraj Madappa, and Khalin Joshi along with 10-time PGTI winner Udayan Mane and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar.

The race for qualification to this year's Tokyo Olympics has entered an exciting phase with just over three months remaining in the cut-off date for a qualification which is June 21. The four highest-ranked Indians in the world -- Rashid Khan (306), Udayan Mane (317), Karandeep Kochhar (348), and Chikkarangappa (349) -- are all competing at the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship 2021. The tournament thus provides all of these Olympic hopefuls a great opportunity to earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points with top performances and in turn improve their chances of qualification for the Olympics.

Former India skipper Kapil Dev was inducted into the PGTI board and commenting on the development, he said: "I thank PGTI for allowing me to be a part of their board. I am extremely happy to be a part of PGTI and will do my best to promote golf as a sport that is doing well and has the potential to become one of the most coveted tours in sports. The media plays such an important role in the sporting world and it is up to all of us to promote other sports including golf. I wish PGTI good luck for the upcoming events." "First of all, welcome to the King of Golf to PGTI on the onset of the Delhi NCR Open, and wish all the players a really good week. PGTI is the only federation that is currently conducting the Asian Leg and I'm going to be playing close to 35-40 weeks of tour in the next year. As a golfer I'm very fortunate to have picked up this game, not many athletes have an opportunity to play a sport after 40 but golf is the only sport that is allowing me to do this," said Jeev Milkha Singh. (ANI)

