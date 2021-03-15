Left Menu

Squad in full: Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao) Defenders: Pedro Porro (Sporting), Eric Garcia (Man City), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia) Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Man City), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Pedri (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Canales (Real Betis), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli) Forwards: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Man City), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Bryan Gil (Eibar), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig).

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:59 IST
Soccer-Luis Enrique names four debutants, drops Kepa, from Spain squad

Luis Enrique has named four uncapped players in Spain's 24-man squad for the upcoming triple header of World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo later this month.

Barcelona's 18-year-old forward Pedri, Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, Eibar attacker Bryan Gil and fullback Pedro Porro of Sporting are the new faces in a squad that only contains six players from Spain's 'big three' clubs. One of them is Barca defender Jordi Alba, who returns to the fold for the first time since Enrique resumed coaching duties in late 2019.

His team mate Pedri has been one of the breakout stars of this La Liga campaign, making 26 La Liga appearances in his debut season. Sanchez's inclusion means that Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga - the world's most expensive goalkeeper - has been left out of the squad and his place at this summer's European Championships looks to be under serious threat. Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon has also been omitted.

Manchester City's Eric Garcia is included despite being frozen out at the Etihad by Pep Guardiola following a contract stand-off, while Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara and captain Sergio Ramos return to the fold after injury lay-offs. Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao) Defenders: Pedro Porro (Sporting), Eric Garcia (Man City), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Man City), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Pedri (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Canales (Real Betis), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli) Forwards: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Man City), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Bryan Gil (Eibar), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig).

