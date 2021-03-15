The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of I-League match between TRAU and Punjab FC.

*Report of I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan SC. *Report of World Singles TT Qualification Tournament in Doha. *Report of Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Patiala. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-T20-PREVIEW Confident India look to build on new approach against England in 3rd T20I Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Their confidence soaring high after a resounding series-levelling win, India would look to build on their new approach of batting freely and fearlessly when they take on England in the third Twenty20, here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

SPO-CRI-IND-MORGAN India exposed our weakness in handling slow conditions, says Morgan Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) India have exposed England's ''weakness'' in handling slow conditions but competing here will only prepare them well for the Twenty20 World Cup, feels skipper Eoin Morgan. SPO-CRI-ATHERTON Kishan's aggressive batting helped Kohli play his natural game, says Atherton London, Mar 15 (PTI) Former England captain Michael Atherton says debutant Ishan Kishan's aggressive batting at the top helped 'under-pressure' Virat Kohli settle down and play his natural game in the second T20 International.

SPO-CRI-CUMMINS-IPL Huge IPL bucks doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more, says Cummins Sydney, Mar 15 (PTI) Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins feels being sold for big bucks in the IPL auction puts a different kind pressure on the players since a good performance can never be guaranteed. SPO-CRI-MUMBAI-POWAR Senior players kept positive team environment: Mumbai coach Powar Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Mumbai coach Ramesh Powar on Monday credited his side's Vijay Hazare Trophy national ODI championship title to the positive team environment and contribution by the seniors.

SPO-GOLF-TALWAR Indian golfer Saptak Talwar secures playing rights on PGA Tour Canada New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Young Indian golfer Saptak Talwar has earned the playing rights on the 2021 PGA Tour Canada. SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-ARROWS Indian Arrows face tough test of credentials against Aizawl FC Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team, Indian Arrows will face tough test of credentials when the young turks clash against former champions Aizawl FC in the I-League, here on Tuesday. SPO-BOX-VIJENDER My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender Panaji, Mar 15 (PTI) Artysh Lopsan may be a tall rival but he is still a ''kid'' India's professional boxing star Vijender Singh said on Monday, exuding confidence of extending his unbeaten streak when he trades punches with his Russian opponent here on Friday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-NEROCA-PREVIEW NEROCA face Sudeva Delhi FC in a do-or-die battle Kalyani, Mar 15 (PTI) NEROCA FC will face an uphill task in their bid to stay relevant when they square off with Sudeva Delhi FC in a do-or-die battle for survival in the I-league, here on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM Gokulam Kerala drop vital points in title race after 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala FC dropped two vital points in their quest for I-League silverware as the Malabarians were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Kashmir FC here on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)