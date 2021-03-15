Left Menu

Kapil Dev inducted as PGTI board member

The tournament is expected to see some of the top Indian professionals in action such as Rashid Khan, Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa, Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi along with 10-time PGTI winner Udayan Mane and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar.The race for qualification for Tokyo Olympics has entered an exciting phase with just over three months remaining before the cut-off date of June 21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:04 IST
Kapil Dev inducted as PGTI board member

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was on Monday inducted as one of the board members of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the sports body said.

Dev, who captained India to World Cup glory in 1983, said he would work for the development of golf in the country.

''I thank PGTI for allowing me to be a part of their board. I am extremely happy to be a part of PGTI and will do my best to promote golf as a sport that is doing well and has the potential to become one of the most coveted tours in sports,'' Dev said in a PGTI release. ''...it is up to all of us to promote other sports including golf. I wish PGTI good luck for the upcoming events.'' Hailing the decision to include Dev as a PGTI board member, ace Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh said, ''Mr Kapil Dev being inducted as a Board Member of the PGTI will open up a lot of doors for the PGTI. He's a sporting legend, a keen golfer and he has a vision so it will be great to see his experience come into play for the benefit of Indian professional golf.'' Meanwhile, the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship 2021, to be jointly organised by the TATA Steel PGTI and Prometheus School, Noida, will begin at the scenic Golden Greens Golf Club in Gurugram on Tuesday. The Pro-Am event will be staged on March 20. The tournament, the 10th event of the 2020-21 PGTI season, carries a prize purse of Rs 30 lakh. Golfers will earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points as they can improve their chances of qualification for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The tournament is expected to see some of the top Indian professionals in action such as Rashid Khan, Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa, Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi along with 10-time PGTI winner Udayan Mane and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar.

The race for qualification for Tokyo Olympics has entered an exciting phase with just over three months remaining before the cut-off date of June 21. Rashid Khan (306), Udayan Mane (317), Karandeep Kochhar (348) and Chikkarangappa (349) are the four highest-ranked Indians in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal govt appoints new director security as per ECI order

The West Bengal government on Monday appointed IPS officer Gyanwant Singh as the new director security in place of Vivek Sahay who was removed by the Election Commission of India ECI over the incident in Nandigram in which Chief Minister Ma...

Rs 13.73 crore released till date for para-sportspersons: Rijiju

The government has released Rs 13.73 crore for the disabled sportspersons till date under the Khelo India Scheme, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.Despite sports being a state subject under the Indian Constitution...

UK PM Johnson says has full confidence in London police chief

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he had full confidence in Londons police chief, though he said the horrific murder of Sarah Everard had unleashed a wave of feeling from women who were worried about their safety. Ask...

UAE’s University of Wollongong in Dubai to Give Indian Students Looking for International Degrees 'The Edge' in the Global Pursuit for Future-Ready Skills

Launches the Middle Easts first innovative Career Readiness Program involving mentorship from six world-class business experts India Dubai, United Arab Emirates Business Wire India Added benefits to international students include free COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021