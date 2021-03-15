Left Menu

Hudson-Odoi, Greenwood named in England's U-21 squad for Euro C'ship

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood on Monday were named in England's U-21 squad for this month's European Championship.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:09 IST
Hudson-Odoi, Greenwood named in England's U-21 squad for Euro C'ship
Man Utd's Mason Greenwood (Photo/ Mason Greenwood Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood on Monday were named in England's U-21 squad for this month's European Championship. The tournament is slated to start on March 24. A 23-member team has been selected and both Greenwood and Hudson-Odoi have been selected even though they have represented England's senior side.

As a result of being picked in the U-21 squad, the duo would not be able to get selected in the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Goal.com reported. This year's U21 EURO sees the group stage and knockout stage held separately, rather than as just one summer finals. The group stage involves 16 nations and will be played between March 24-31 with the four group winners and four runners-up qualifying for the knockout phase, which will be jointly hosted by Hungary and Slovenia from May 31 to June 6.

"I am excited by this group -- not just in their ability but also their togetherness and team spirit -- and know they will do everything they can to make the country proud. I am grateful to Gareth for his support with what we are trying to achieve, and also to the clubs for recognising the importance of these finals," England U-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd said in an official release. "We want to win every time we play and will do all we can to reach the knockout stage -- but this is also a crucial opportunity for providing valuable experience on and off the pitch that will help the players, their clubs, and England in the future," he added.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Josef Bursik (Stoke City), Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town, loan from West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United) Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Marc Guehi (Swansea City, loan from Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City, loan from Fulham), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Wilmot (Watford)

Midfielders: Tom Davies (Everton), Ebere Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion, loan from Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp (Norwich City, loan from Tottenham Hotspur) Attackers: Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

