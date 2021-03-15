Kohli, Pandya lead wishes for newly-wed couple Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

Left Menu

As India pacer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan on Monday, wishes poured in for the duo as they started a new journey.

As India pacer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan on Monday, wishes poured in for the duo as they started a new journey. Bumrah shared an adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony and the cricketer termed the date (March 15) as one the happiest days of their lives.

Indian cricket team members including skipper Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared their blessings for the couple on social media. Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote on Bumrah's post, "Congratulations and God bless you both. Much love."

Taking to Twitter, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya wrote, "Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93, @SanjanaGanesan. Wishing you a healthy and happy married life." "Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness," BCCI tweeted.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93and @SanjanaGanesan Wishing you two a happy married life." Mayank Agarwal wrote: "Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan Wishing you happiness and health together."

Cheteshwar Pujara also took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93and @SanjanaGanesan! Wishing you guys the very best as you begin this special journey together." Former cricketers Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh also wished the couple.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote, "Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 & @SanjanaGanesan. Wishing you both a very happy married life." "Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93, @SanjanaGanesan," former spinner Harbhajan tweeted.

Yuvraj took to Twitter and wrote: "Many congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 and sanjana !! May this bond be a lifetime of happiness god bless you lovely couple."Earlier this month, ANI had reported that Bumrah had asked for some days off as he was getting married. "He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the source had told ANI. The 27-year-old Bumrah played two Tests in the four-match series against England and he returned with four wickets. Bumrah was rested for the second Test against England in Chennai and he returned wicketless in the third Test as spinners did a majority of the work. India won the Test series 3-1.

