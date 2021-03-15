Left Menu

Preparation of Indian sportspersons for sports events ongoing process: Rijiju

The National Sports Federations and Indian Olympic Association together have set their targets for achieving participation of the largest Indian Contingent at the Olympics, which increases the probability of getting a higher medal tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:54 IST
This information was given by the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & SportsShri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in RajyaSabha today. Image Credit: ANI

Preparation of Indian sportspersons and teams for international sports events including the Olympics is an ongoing process. The Central Government is supporting sportspersons across the country including those from Tamil Nadu through National Sports Federations (NSFs) by providing financial assistance for training and participation of Indian teams in international tournaments abroad, holding of national and international tournaments in India, purchase of equipment, training of national teams/sportspersons under Indian and foreign coaches with requisite technical & scientific backup, thereby enabling the players to enable them to obtain maximum quota for participation in Olympics and enhance their chances of winning medals. Under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs), funds are provided for the conduct of national championships, international tournaments in India, participation in international tournaments abroad, coaching camps, purchase of equipment, engagement of foreign coaches, etc.

Under the Scheme of Assistance to NSFs, funds are not allocated State-wise. Funds are allocated and used for training of athletes and participation in sports events, the conduct of national championships and international tournaments in India etc.

Creation/upgradation of sports infrastructure and facilities in the country with the aim of providing sports facilities of international standards to Indian sportspersons and teams preparing for international sports events including the Olympics is an ongoing process. Sports stadia and other sports facilities of the Sports Authority of India in New Delhi and at its centres across the country are upgraded from time to time to make them of international standards. Further, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is implementing the Khelo India Scheme which provides for giving financial assistance to States/Union Territories for the creation/upgradation of sports infrastructure, which is also used by Indian sportspersons and teams for training for international sports events including Olympics.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & SportsShri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in RajyaSabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

