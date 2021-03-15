Left Menu

Soccer-Man City playing almost 'Total Football' under Guardiola: Rose

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose paid tribute to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of the two sides' Champions League last 16 second leg, saying the Premier League team are almost playing 'Total Football'.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:46 IST
Soccer-Man City playing almost 'Total Football' under Guardiola: Rose

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose paid tribute to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of the two sides' Champions League last 16 second leg, saying the Premier League team are almost playing 'Total Football'. Guardiola's City are league leaders in the English top-flight, boasting a 14-point lead over second-placed and rivals Manchester United.

Guardiola, who has guided City to two Premier League titles since arriving in 2016, used the Dutch tactics of 'Total Football' at former club Barcelona after having played under Johan Cruyff, who pioneered the philosophy. 'Total Football' is centred on the idea of players being accomplished and comfortable enough on the ball to play anywhere on the field.

"When City have the ball, it's incredibly hard for any opponent," Rose said before Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg in Budapest. "Their gegenpressing after losing possession is world class and they move the ball forward very quickly. Pep has them playing almost Total Football.

"He is a fantastic character. He has had a massive influence on world football over the past years. He's passionate about things beyond football too and is an incredible human being." After losing the first leg 2-0 last month, Rose said Gladbach must put up an improved display, especially in attack, to turn around their fortunes in the competition.

"We need to defend well and try to bring our strengths to the fore in attack," he said. "We have to change small things to help us get back to winning ways."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand sticks with AstraZeneca vaccine after safety scare

Thailand will start using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday after a brief delay over safety concerns, officials said, with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and cabinet members due to be first in line to get shots. Thailand was on ...

Arrangements for Chardham Yatra should be completed by April 30: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday assured that all arrangements for the upcoming Chardham Yatra shall be completed by April 30. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, while taking a meeting of the preparations for Chardham...

BSP to contest assembly polls in 3 states, UT on its own

BSP president Mayawati announced on Monday that the party would contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on its own, saying it had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past.Mayawa...

Bengal govt appoints new director security as per ECI order

The West Bengal government on Monday appointed IPS officer Gyanwant Singh as the new director security in place of Vivek Sahay who was removed by the Election Commission of India ECI over the incident in Nandigram in which Chief Minister Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021