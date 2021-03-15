Left Menu

₹ 13.73 cr released till date for promotion of sports and disabled sportspersons

Central Government supplements their efforts by bridging critical gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:55 IST
This information was given by the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today. Image Credit: ANI

'Sports' being a State subject, the responsibility of development of sports, including the promotion of sports competitions for divyang persons, rests with the State / Union Territory Governments. Central Government supplements their efforts by bridging critical gaps. However, the Union Government has started a Central Sector Scheme, namely, Khelo India Scheme in the year 2016-17 and revamped it further with twelve verticals in 2017-18. Funds are allocated by the Union Government Scheme-wise, not State/Union Territory-wise. Under one of the verticals of the Khelo India Scheme, namely, 'Promotion of sports among persons with disabilities' funds to the tune of ₹ 13.73 crore have been released to date for promotion of sports among disabled sportspersons.

(With Inputs from PIB)

