₹ 13.73 cr released till date for promotion of sports and disabled sportspersons

'Sports' being a State subject, the responsibility of development of sports, including the promotion of sports competitions for divyang persons, rests with the State / Union Territory Governments. Central Government supplements their efforts by bridging critical gaps. However, the Union Government has started a Central Sector Scheme, namely, Khelo India Scheme in the year 2016-17 and revamped it further with twelve verticals in 2017-18. Funds are allocated by the Union Government Scheme-wise, not State/Union Territory-wise. Under one of the verticals of the Khelo India Scheme, namely, 'Promotion of sports among persons with disabilities' funds to the tune of ₹ 13.73 crore have been released to date for promotion of sports among disabled sportspersons.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

