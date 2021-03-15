2014 IPL experience made me hungry for more, says Cummins

Left Menu

Australia pacer Pat Cummins has revealed that his first experience of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2014 made him hungry for more and he also recalled the time spent with Jacques Kallis.

KKR pacer Pat Cummins. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Australia pacer Pat Cummins has revealed that his first experience of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2014 made him hungry for more and he also recalled the time spent with Jacques Kallis. Cummins was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014 and he shared the dressing room with the likes of Kallis, Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan and Andre Russell.

"I have amazing memories. My first experience of playing with players outside Australia, my first taste of the IPL. I watched quite a bit of it on TV and yeah I loved it. It's hard bowling here in India or in the UAE. The wickets are different to the ones in Australia, the grounds are smaller," Cummins told KKR's official website. "So, you got to learn and find different ways. We have had some amazing people around the team to learn from. I got the whole couple of months to spend with Jacques Kallis. Loved that experience, made me hungry for more," he added.

Cummins was bought by KKR last year for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore and he had become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament. However, this record has been broken by Chris Morris as he was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore this season. KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs last season and Cummins finished with 12 wickets from 14 games. The pacer produced his best performance in the last league game against Rajasthan Royals where he returned with four wickets.

IPL 2021 will commence from April 9 this year with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the tournament opener. KKR will square off against SunRisers Hyderabad in their first match of the tournament on April 11. (ANI)

