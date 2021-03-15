Left Menu

Lopsan still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender Singh

India's unbeaten professional boxing superstar Vijender Singh has said that the height of his opponent Artysh Lopsan won't matter when both of them step inside the ring on March 19.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:24 IST
Lopsan still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender Singh
India boxer Vijender Singh (file image). Image Credit: ANI

India's unbeaten professional boxing superstar Vijender Singh has said that the height of his opponent Artysh Lopsan won't matter when both of them step inside the ring on March 19. Vijender and Russia's 6ft 4-inch boxer Lopsan have arrived in Goa and have started their training for the fight. Talking about the difference of height between him and his opponent, Vijender seemed unfazed and oozed with confidence as he is keen to register the 13th win of his professional boxing career.

"He is tall and I will take it slow at the start but I'm confident of beating him nonetheless. Height is not everything and in boxing, you need strength and strategy. I have experience under my belt and Lopsan is still a kid. My unbeaten streak will continue after March 19 and I'm sure everyone will witness an amazing day of boxing. The tougher the opponent, the more fun to beat him", the Olympic Bronze medalist Vijender said. "I'm pumped up and excited for this fight, I've started my training now. It's mostly controlling my weight; I will not go too hard in the training. Goa is buzzing as usual. It's always great to visit this amazing state and I am already feeling positive about my chances during the fight," he added.

Whereas a man of few words Artysh Lopsan said that his actions will come into play rather than words. "Vijender is a good fighter but I'm here to beat his undefeated streak. I'm ready for him to knock him out in the early round. It would be great of beating him in front of his audience. I'm sure Vijender will have very tough time in the ring while facing me", he said. Majestic Pride Casino ship in Goa will host the most awaited fight of the year. Lopsan, 26, has a decent record in his young career as a professional boxer. In six bouts, the Russian has defeated four, including two knockouts while registering one defeat and one draw.

Indian star Vijender, on the other hand, is unbeaten throughout his professional boxing career, carrying a record of 12-0 that includes eight knockouts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pregnant dolphin found dead in UP

A pregnant Gangetic river dolphin was found dead in Girijapuri barrage under the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Monday.The dolphin was aged around 11 years, divisional forest officer Yashwant Singh said.According...

Yemeni journalist released from jail after US 'urged' UAE to use influence

Yemeni journalist Adel al-Hasani was released from jail on Sunday after nearly six-month imprisonment at al-Mansoura prison, CNN reported, citing his lawyer. Hasani, who was detained at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Aden, Yemen, last Sep...

Indian high commissioner hands over training aids worth Rs 22 million to Sri Lankan navy

Indias High Commissioner to Colombo has handed over training aids worth Rs 22 million to the Sri Lankan Navy. According to the Colombo Page, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, during his recent visit to the Northern and Eastern Provinces of Sr...

(Eds: Correcting number of Lt Cols booked) Army recruitment scam: CBI books six lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members, say officials.

Eds Correcting number of Lt Cols booked Army recruitment scam CBI books six lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members, say officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021