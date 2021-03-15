SRM Diagnostics to conduct COVID-19 tests during shooting World Cup

The organising committee of the upcoming shooting World Cup in Delhi has tied up with SRM Diagnostics for conducting COVID-19 tests during the event. The tournament is scheduled to be held here from March 18-29. The competitions will begin from March 20 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Shooters participating in the tournament will be undergoing three COVID-19 tests -- on arrival at the airport, 24 hours before their first competition and finally before leaving for their respective destinations. Guidelines issued by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) will be followed during the tournament. “Protocols include maintaining two metre distance in screens between shooters, testing facilities at range,” a source in the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said on Monday. As part of the SOP, all officials/media will be tested, wearing of masks is mandatory and there will be temperature checks at entry points. There will be isolation rooms and regular sanitisation will be done. “No positive tests till now. Delegations are required to arrive with one negative report and will then be tested again at the airport. And all protocols will be maintained at the hotels as well,” the source said. As per the ISSF guidelines, no spectator will be allowed entry inside the range for the tournament that carries ranking points, which could help shooters such as Anish Bhanwala to secure a Tokyo Olympics quota. Last month, the NRAI had announced a 57-member Indian team for the year’s first combined ISSF World Cup for rifle, pistol and shotgun shooters. The New Delhi World Cup will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats approved by the global body last year coming into play. Each section will have three shooters and two more in the MQS category.

More than 40 countries have confirmed their entries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey. Some countries that have not sent in their entries include the likes of China, Japan, Germany, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Kuwait and Malaysia.

