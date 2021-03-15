Left Menu

I-League: Gokulam Kerala drop vital points in title race after 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir

Gokulam Kerala FC dropped two vital points in their quest for I-League silverware as the Malabarians were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Kashmir FC here at the VYBK Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:28 IST
I-League: Gokulam Kerala drop vital points in title race after 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir
Gokulam Kerala FC players celebrate after Dennis Antwi (L) equalised from the spot. (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

Gokulam Kerala FC dropped two vital points in their quest for I-League silverware as the Malabarians were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Kashmir FC here at the VYBK Stadium on Monday. Basit Ahmed Bhat's first-half goal was cancelled by Dennis Antwi's 24th-minute penalty kick as both teams shared the points. With this draw, Gokulam finds themselves two points adrift of league leaders Churchill Brothers as things stand, but could very well find themselves at third if TRAU wins their clash against RoundGlass Punjab FC.

In an end-to-end first half that saw multiple chances for both sides, it was Real Kashmir FC that attacked first. The urgency to snatch points from Gokulam Kerala FC could be seen in the Snow Leopards' game as they adopted a highly aggressive stance in the opening minutes of the clash. As early as the 5th minute, the Snow Leopards could have gone ahead when a corner by Lalrindika Ralte was headed inches wide of the goal by Lukman Adefemi. Raring to brush aside the woes that saw them drop points in their last two matches, Real Kashmir FC played a high line and pressed from the front. That strategy reaped rewards in the 13th minute when goalkeeper Ubaid CK took too much time to clear his lines. Basit Ahmed Bhat applied pressure and pounced on the chance as Ubaid was clearing the ball. The ball ricocheted off Basit's left foot and went inside the goal to hand the Snow Leopards a 1-0 lead.

In the 22nd minute, midfielder Pratesh Shirodkar, who was proving to be a live-wire in the middle of the park unleashed a venomous shot that went inches wide of the Malabarians' goal. However, all did not go Real Kashmir's way. In the 24th minute, a late tackle inside the penalty box on Dennis Antwi handed Gokulam Kerala FC a spot-kick. Antwi confidently took the penalty kick and smashed home to make the scoreline read 1-1. Gokulam Kerala FC, spurred by the equaliser, attacked in hordes but for the majority were thwarted away by the Real Kashmir defence. In the 37th minute, perhaps the best chance of the match fell to Philip Adjah who had cut inside the box. With only the goalkeeper to beat, Adjah skewed his shot wide of the goal as the Snow Leopards survived.

After the half-time scoreline read 1-1, Gokulam Kerala FC upped the ante and went for the kill, playing their usual style of possession-based football, while creating multiple chances. Although Gokulam dominated possession, clear chances to score goals were rare as the Snow Leopards defended with acumen. However, in the 62nd minute, Gokulam came agonizingly close to taking the lead. Deepak Devrani's header off a corner kick rattled the crossbar and came back into play as their opponents survived. The very next minute, Devrani almost gifted Real Kashmir a goal. Haroon Amiri applied pressure and robbed the ball off him in the defensive third. With the goalkeeper off his line, Amiri tried to chip the ball into the net, his effort however went inches over the bar.

In the 72nd minute, Real Kashmir once again came close to taking the lead when Pratesh Shirodkar's shot from distance was headed off the goal-line by a well-positioned Naocha Singh. Half chances for both teams in the final few minutes of the second half were wasted and at the end of the game, the scoreline read 1-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pregnant dolphin found dead in UP

A pregnant Gangetic river dolphin was found dead in Girijapuri barrage under the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Monday.The dolphin was aged around 11 years, divisional forest officer Yashwant Singh said.According...

Yemeni journalist released from jail after US 'urged' UAE to use influence

Yemeni journalist Adel al-Hasani was released from jail on Sunday after nearly six-month imprisonment at al-Mansoura prison, CNN reported, citing his lawyer. Hasani, who was detained at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Aden, Yemen, last Sep...

Indian high commissioner hands over training aids worth Rs 22 million to Sri Lankan navy

Indias High Commissioner to Colombo has handed over training aids worth Rs 22 million to the Sri Lankan Navy. According to the Colombo Page, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, during his recent visit to the Northern and Eastern Provinces of Sr...

(Eds: Correcting number of Lt Cols booked) Army recruitment scam: CBI books six lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members, say officials.

Eds Correcting number of Lt Cols booked Army recruitment scam CBI books six lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members, say officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021