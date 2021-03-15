Yuki goes down fighting in Dubai

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri frittered away a one-set advantage against Aijaz Bedene in a first round match to bow out of the Dubai Duty Free Championships here on Monday.

Yuki made a promising start but eventually lost 6-3 1-6 4-6 to the world number 59 from Slovenia.

Advertisement

Returning to competitive tennis after a long injury lay-off, Yuki had qualified for the main draw of the ATP 500 event after beating compatriots Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)