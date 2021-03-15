Left Menu

Yuki goes down fighting in Dubai

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:37 IST
Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri frittered away a one-set advantage against Aijaz Bedene in a first round match to bow out of the Dubai Duty Free Championships here on Monday.

Yuki made a promising start but eventually lost 6-3 1-6 4-6 to the world number 59 from Slovenia.

Returning to competitive tennis after a long injury lay-off, Yuki had qualified for the main draw of the ATP 500 event after beating compatriots Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

