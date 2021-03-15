Left Menu

Formula 1 and DHL renew multi-year partnership ahead of the 2021 season

With the FIA Formula 1 World Championship about to begin, DHL and Formula 1 on Monday announced the extension of their long-standing global partnership, which spans across a number of decades.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:51 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ Formula 1 Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

With the FIA Formula 1 World Championship about to begin, DHL and Formula 1 on Monday announced the extension of their long-standing global partnership, which spans across a number of decades. With 23 races, the new season includes largest race calendar in Formula 1 history. Three "triple headers" poses new complexity for logistics as the season commences on March 28 in Bahrain.

"DHL thus remains the Official Logistics Partner of Formula 1 for further years and will continue to be responsible for shipping world-class motorsport around the world. 2021 sees 23 destinations on the Formula 1 racing calendar, the largest number in the sport's history, with DHL transporting race cars, fuel and oil, equipment for the racing teams and transmission technology. DHL has been official logistics partner since 2004, winning each "races between the races" at every Grand Prix around the world," DHL said in a release. "We are proud to continue our unique partnership for the years to come. Formula 1 has been delivering the ultimate in speed, precision and technology to its fans for over 1000 races and it is DHL who delivers Formula 1 across the globe. For more than four decades, our common values connect us with each other and made it possible to win any logistics races around the world, before the first tires touch the track. We are looking forward to defend our title in each of these races between the races," said Arjan Sissing, Global Head of Brand Marketing at DHL.

The transport volume of up to 1,400 tons has to be transported from one venue to the next within the shortest possible time and with great reliability. That's why DHL employs a team of motorsports logistics specialists who work closely with Formula 1 management and the racing teams. Just like on the race track, it's all about speed, precision and cutting-edge technology. Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, Formula 1, added: "DHL is our longest standing global partner and we are delighted to have signed a partnership extension that demonstrates our strong and collaborative relationship. For the past 16 years we have delivered on and off the track together. We are proud to be working with the world's leading logistics provider as we look ahead to the biggest season ever for Formula 1".

The 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship begins on March 28, with the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 and closes on December 12 with the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. The 2021 race calendar takes in 23 races on five continents and is thus more action-packed than ever. This year, drivers, teams and DHL's logistics crew all face the special challenge of three triple headers, where three races are held over three consecutive weekends. (ANI)

